Sir Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen perform Beatles classic at Anfield stadium

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Bruce Springsteen brought out a very special guest at his second show in Liverpool.

The Born to Run singer was joined on stage by Sir Paul McCartney at Anfield stadium on Saturday (June 7), with the pair playing the Beatles’ Can’t Buy Me Love.

Footage shared on social media showed the surprised crowd cheering loudly as Sir Paul was introduced. After providing vocals for the iconic Fab Four track, Sir Paul addressed the crowd and said: “Thank you, Scousers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sir Paul and Springsteen have previously performed together on several occasions, including during McCartney’s headline set at Glastonbury in 2022. The pair played hits Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man on the Pyramid Stage.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform during the first night of 'The Land of Hopes and Dreams' tour at Co-op Live on May 14, 2025 in Manchester, England.Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform during the first night of 'The Land of Hopes and Dreams' tour at Co-op Live on May 14, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform during the first night of 'The Land of Hopes and Dreams' tour at Co-op Live on May 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. | Getty Images
Sir Paul McCartney.Sir Paul McCartney.
Sir Paul McCartney. | AFP via Getty Images

Springsteen’s two Liverpool performances follow two gigs at Manchester’s Co-op Live in May. The shows are part of Springsteen’s The Land of Hopes and Dreams tour, which features dates in popular destinations such as Berlin, Prague and Milan.

Among the crowd during Springsteen’s first Anfield show on Wednesday (June 4), was Liverpool comedian John Bishop who took to Instagram to rave about the gig. Sharing photos and clips, Bishop said: “Literally the best gig I have ever been to.”

Related topics:Paul McCartneyBruce SpringsteenBeatles

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice