Sir Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen perform Beatles classic at Anfield stadium
The Born to Run singer was joined on stage by Sir Paul McCartney at Anfield stadium on Saturday (June 7), with the pair playing the Beatles’ Can’t Buy Me Love.
Footage shared on social media showed the surprised crowd cheering loudly as Sir Paul was introduced. After providing vocals for the iconic Fab Four track, Sir Paul addressed the crowd and said: “Thank you, Scousers.”
Sir Paul and Springsteen have previously performed together on several occasions, including during McCartney’s headline set at Glastonbury in 2022. The pair played hits Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man on the Pyramid Stage.
Springsteen’s two Liverpool performances follow two gigs at Manchester’s Co-op Live in May. The shows are part of Springsteen’s The Land of Hopes and Dreams tour, which features dates in popular destinations such as Berlin, Prague and Milan.
Among the crowd during Springsteen’s first Anfield show on Wednesday (June 4), was Liverpool comedian John Bishop who took to Instagram to rave about the gig. Sharing photos and clips, Bishop said: “Literally the best gig I have ever been to.”
