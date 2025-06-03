Huge superstars are coming to Liverpool this June, from Diana Ross and Bruce Springsteen to Lana del Rey, Sting and Dove Cameron.

The end of the Premier League season means some of the biggest names in music will perform at Anfield stadium, while others will take to the stage at the M&S Bank Arena, the Liverpool Philarmonic and more.

The city will also host its iconic On The Waterfront festival at the Pier Head and, as well as hit musicians, Liverpool will welcome some of the most celebrated comedians.

Below we have listed 15 stars coming to Liverpool this month, including where and when you can see them.

1 . Aitch Aitch is hosting a gig at Jacaranda Baltic on June 22. | Getty Images for Bauer Media

2 . The Wolfe Tones The Wolfe Tones are headlining On The Waterfront 2025 on June 20. | Getty Images

3 . Lana del Rey Lana del Rey will perform at Anfield stadium on June 28. | AFP via Getty Images