15 superstar celebrities coming to Liverpool this June including Bruce Springsteen, Lana del Rey & Dua Lipa

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:04 BST

Huge superstars are coming to Liverpool this June, from Diana Ross and Bruce Springsteen to Lana del Rey, Sting and Dove Cameron.

The end of the Premier League season means some of the biggest names in music will perform at Anfield stadium, while others will take to the stage at the M&S Bank Arena, the Liverpool Philarmonic and more.

The city will also host its iconic On The Waterfront festival at the Pier Head and, as well as hit musicians, Liverpool will welcome some of the most celebrated comedians.

- Bruce Springsteen comes to Anfield

Below we have listed 15 stars coming to Liverpool this month, including where and when you can see them.

Aitch is hosting a gig at Jacaranda Baltic on June 22.

1. Aitch

Aitch is hosting a gig at Jacaranda Baltic on June 22. | Getty Images for Bauer Media

The Wolfe Tones are headlining On The Waterfront 2025 on June 20.

2. The Wolfe Tones

The Wolfe Tones are headlining On The Waterfront 2025 on June 20. | Getty Images

Lana del Rey will perform at Anfield stadium on June 28.

3. Lana del Rey

Lana del Rey will perform at Anfield stadium on June 28. | AFP via Getty Images

The award-winning singer will perform two Liverpool shows as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour. The popstar will be performing at the home of Liverpool FC on June 24 and 25, 2025.

4. Dua Lipa

The award-winning singer will perform two Liverpool shows as part of her global Radical Optimism Tour. The popstar will be performing at the home of Liverpool FC on June 24 and 25, 2025. | Getty Images for ABA

