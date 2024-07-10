Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world-famous Red Arrows will take to the skies in Merseyside this weekend.

The highly-anticipated Southport Air Show returns to the beautiful Sefton Coast this weekend, with a line-up to impress aviation fans.

Arguably the main fixture of the two-day show is the Red Arrows, an aerobatic jet team famous worldwide for their fantastic routine filled with impressive manoeuvres. In celebration of their 60-year Diamond Season, the iconic Diamond Nine formation will return for the first time in more than a decade.

Performing double the amount of displays scheduled for last year’s Air Show - which ended up being cancelled - here are all the times you can expect to see the Red Arrows this weekend.

Southport Air Show 2024 flypast times

Saturday, July 13

1.30pm - Catalina

1.41pm - Swordfish, Black Cats and Wasp

1.46pm - Navywings Wasp

1.54pm - Navywings Swordish

2.02pm - Black Cats

2.15pm - Strikemaster

2.26pm - Richard Goodwin G-JPIT

2.40pm - RAF Tutor

2.53pm - Spitfire XIX and P-51 Mustang

3.13pm - Starlings

3.30pm - Red 10

4.02pm - Wingwalk Formation

4.20pm - Blenheim

4.30pm - Vampire FB.52

4.41pm - Typhoon

5.00pm - Red Arrows

Sunday, July 14