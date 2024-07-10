Southport Air Show 2024: Flypast times for Red Arrows, Typhoon and all aircraft confirmed

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 10th Jul 2024, 10:27 BST
The world-famous Red Arrows will take to the skies in Merseyside this weekend.

The highly-anticipated Southport Air Show returns to the beautiful Sefton Coast this weekend, with a line-up to impress aviation fans.

Arguably the main fixture of the two-day show is the Red Arrows, an aerobatic jet team famous worldwide for their fantastic routine filled with impressive manoeuvres. In celebration of their 60-year Diamond Season, the iconic Diamond Nine formation will return for the first time in more than a decade.

Performing double the amount of displays scheduled for last year’s Air Show - which ended up being cancelled - here are all the times you can expect to see the Red Arrows this weekend.

Southport Air Show 2024 flypast times

Saturday, July 13

  • 1.30pm - Catalina
  • 1.41pm - Swordfish, Black Cats and Wasp
  • 1.46pm - Navywings Wasp
  • 1.54pm - Navywings Swordish
  • 2.02pm - Black Cats
  • 2.15pm - Strikemaster
  • 2.26pm - Richard Goodwin G-JPIT
  • 2.40pm - RAF Tutor
  • 2.53pm - Spitfire XIX and P-51 Mustang
  • 3.13pm - Starlings
  • 3.30pm - Red 10
  • 4.02pm - Wingwalk Formation
  • 4.20pm - Blenheim
  • 4.30pm - Vampire FB.52
  • 4.41pm - Typhoon
  • 5.00pm - Red Arrows

Sunday, July 14

  • 1.30pm - Catalina
  • 1.41pm - Vampire FB.52
  • 1.51pm - Swordfish, Black Cats and Wasp
  • 1.56pm - Navywings Wasp
  • 2.04pm - Navywings Swordish
  • 2.12pm - Black Cats
  • 2.35pm - Richard Goodwin G-JPIT
  • 2.39pm - Wingwalk Formation
  • 2.57pm - Red 10
  • 2.59pm- Starlings
  • 3.16pm - Blenheim
  • 3.26pm - Typhoon
  • 3.38pm - RAF Tutor
  • 3.50pm - Spitfire XIX and P-51 Mustang
  • 4.10pm - Strikemaster
  • 4.30pm - Red Arrows
