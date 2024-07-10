Southport Air Show 2024: Flypast times for Red Arrows, Typhoon and all aircraft confirmed
The highly-anticipated Southport Air Show returns to the beautiful Sefton Coast this weekend, with a line-up to impress aviation fans.
Arguably the main fixture of the two-day show is the Red Arrows, an aerobatic jet team famous worldwide for their fantastic routine filled with impressive manoeuvres. In celebration of their 60-year Diamond Season, the iconic Diamond Nine formation will return for the first time in more than a decade.
Performing double the amount of displays scheduled for last year’s Air Show - which ended up being cancelled - here are all the times you can expect to see the Red Arrows this weekend.
Southport Air Show 2024 flypast times
Saturday, July 13
- 1.30pm - Catalina
- 1.41pm - Swordfish, Black Cats and Wasp
- 1.46pm - Navywings Wasp
- 1.54pm - Navywings Swordish
- 2.02pm - Black Cats
- 2.15pm - Strikemaster
- 2.26pm - Richard Goodwin G-JPIT
- 2.40pm - RAF Tutor
- 2.53pm - Spitfire XIX and P-51 Mustang
- 3.13pm - Starlings
- 3.30pm - Red 10
- 4.02pm - Wingwalk Formation
- 4.20pm - Blenheim
- 4.30pm - Vampire FB.52
- 4.41pm - Typhoon
- 5.00pm - Red Arrows
Sunday, July 14
- 1.30pm - Catalina
- 1.41pm - Vampire FB.52
- 1.51pm - Swordfish, Black Cats and Wasp
- 1.56pm - Navywings Wasp
- 2.04pm - Navywings Swordish
- 2.12pm - Black Cats
- 2.35pm - Richard Goodwin G-JPIT
- 2.39pm - Wingwalk Formation
- 2.57pm - Red 10
- 2.59pm- Starlings
- 3.16pm - Blenheim
- 3.26pm - Typhoon
- 3.38pm - RAF Tutor
- 3.50pm - Spitfire XIX and P-51 Mustang
- 4.10pm - Strikemaster
- 4.30pm - Red Arrows
