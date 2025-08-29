The Southport Air Show 2025 concludes today (Sunday, August 30), with famous aircrafts set to impress.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular two-day event returned to the beautiful Southport beach on Saturday (August 30), with thousands of aviation fans descending on the Sefton coast to see the likes of the Typhoon Display Team, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and Vampire FB.52.

Today (August 31), visitors can expect more high-flying shows and historic aircraft displays, as well as flight simulators, interactive exhibits, family activities and a range of food and drink offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know about Day 2 (Sunday, August 31).

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Will the Red Arrows be at Southport Air Show 2025?

No, the Red Arrows will not be performing at this year’s Southport Air Show due to prior commitments.

What time does Southport Air Show open?

The Southport Air Show opens at 10.00am on Sunday and closes approximately 5.00pm.

Team Raven. | Andrew Jackson

Southport Air Show 2025 flypast times

Sunday, August 31

12.47pm – Vampire FB.52

12.57pm – Melanie Astles

1.09pm– Tutor Display Team

1.19pm – Fairey Swordfish

1.27pm – Spitfire XIX

1.37pm – A-26 Invader

1.47pm – Richard Goodwin G-JPIT

2.00pm – Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

2.20pm – The Starlings

2.38pm – Sea King HAR3

2.51pm – Jet Provost T5

3.01pm – Aerosuperbatics – Wingwalkers

3.19pm – L-39 Albatros

3.29pm – Great War Display Team

3.44pm – Team Raven

4.02pm – BAC Strikemaster

4.16pm – Typhoon Display Team

Southport Air Show parking

Parking is available on Marine Drive and off the promenade in Princes Park, the Esplanade car park, and Victoria Park. Parking is £10 per car, payable on the day.

Southport Air Show 2025 road closures

Marine Drive between the Pleasureland roundabout and the Marine Way bridge roundabout will be temporarily closed from Wednesday, August 27 at 10.00am to Monday, September 1 at 11.59pm.

Marine Drive will also be closed to through traffic on the days of the Air Show (August 30 and 31) between Fairway roundabout and the Marine Way roundabout and between Weld Road and Pleasureland roundabout between 7.00am and 7.00pm.

Esplanade will be temporarily made one way from its junction with Weld Road to the entrance to Esplanade Car Park, northbound until 3.00pm hours and then southbound after 3.00pm on August 30 and 31.