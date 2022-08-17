Merseyside will be in full bloom this week for the Southport Flower Show 2022.

The Southport Flower Show 2022 , sponsored by Home Bargains, returns to Victoria Park , Southport this week and it offers a whole lot more than just spectacular floral arrangements.

Boasting celebrity names from both the gardening and cooking world, stunt shows, wellness tutorials and musical performances across its four days.

But for the majority of attendees to the Southport Flower Show they will be spending their time at the Grand Floral Marquee - a treasure trove of quality plants and flowers, trees and shrubs, bonsai, cacti, vegetables and herbs.

Gardening enthusiasts will have a chance to take in the sights and smells of superior plants on show alongside some of the more unusual varieties - and the chance to get advice from expert growers before making a purchase.

What is the Southport Flower Show?

This year’s Southport Flower Festival offers a programme for all ages, including workshops for children.

The Southport Flower Show was first held in Victoria Park in 1924 and was organised and funded by the local Council. It has been held annually even since except for a five year period during World War II.

The future of the show in 1986 was in doubt when Sefton Council announced they would be withdrawing funding from the event, but a committee of horticulturists and business leaders stepped in to ensure the show continued.

It took a single orchid placed on a table during a tense meeting between Sefton Council and the committee that led to the council to back down and support the event one final time.

The prerequisite of the council was that they would not underwrite any financial loss made by the flower show, yet the event has continued to blossom without the council’s financial assistance.

What events are held at the Southport Flower Show?

Aside from the incredibly ornate displays that make up the Grand Floral, which represents the contenders for 2022’s Best in Show, the Southport Flower Show has confirmed that The Arena will be one of the main areas for entertainment this year.

On The Edge Motorcycle Stunt Show , Mercer Falconry and the West Lancashire Dog Display will be making use of the larger space at Victoria Park, with a small stage in the middle of the showground, The Piazza Stage, will provide easy listening music throughout the festival.

Imagine That! will be holding science and discovery workshops for children, while the Enchanted Fields Wellbeing Marquee will provide moments of zen during a busy festival as their wellness team share offerings of meditations, yoga, pilates and a welcoming space to chat and gain insights to wellness.

Who will be at the Southport Flower Show?

Adam Frost, Si King and Katie Rushworth are three of the guests who will be making appearances during the Southport Flower Show

If the ornate surroundings of the Grand Floral or the entertainment isn’t for you, Southport Flower Show has confirmed a number of guests will be appearing this year - and not solely from the gardening world either.

You can expect talks and performances from the likes of:

Adam Frost, Gardeners’ World (Thursday August 18)

Jemma Melvin, Jubilee Pudding Winner (Thursday August 18)

Janette and Aljaž, Strictly Come Dancing stars (Friday August 19)

Dave Critchley, Chef, Lu Ban Liverpool - (Friday August 19)

Si King, Hairy Biker - (Saturday August 20)

Daisy Desire, Drag Queen Gardener (Saturday August 20)

Justin Fletcher, Children’s Entertainer (Sunday August 21)

Katie Rushworth, ITV’s Love Your Garden (Sunday August 21)

Wigan Ukulele (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Country Folk/Formby (Thursday and Saturday)

Liverpool Community Choir (Friday)

When does the Southport Flower Show take place?

The Southport Flower Show takes place from August 18 to August 21 2022 at Victoria Park , Southport and will be open from 10am to 6pm Thursday to Saturday, with a 5pm closing time on Sunday 21 August.

How do I get tickets to the Southport Flower Show?

Early Bird tickets are still available through the Southport Flower Show’s website for £24 per person, while tickets on the days the show takes place are £27 per person.

Kids under 16 years old can enter for free accompanied by a paying adult.

How do I get to the Southport Flower Show?

Victoria Park is a 1 mile, or 20 min, walk from Southport Train Station.

Arriva will be running a shuttle service from Southport Train Station to and from the event - depending on the resolution of the current strike action. Tickets for an Adult Single costs £2.00, an Adult Return £3.00 and children under 16 travelling for free.

With train services affected due to industrial strike action, trains from Liverpool Central to Southport will be running hourly on August 18 and August 20 starting at 7:50 and finishing at 5:50pm.

Friday August 19 and Sunday August 21 have had their timetable unchanged between Liverpool Central and Southport, but Merseyrail have advised passengers to plan ahead with the Merseyrail Journey Planner .

What will the weather be like for the Southport Flower Show?

The Met Office have given a forecast for the Southport Flower Shower as “mostly dry with sunny spells on Thursday. A band of rain moves east early Friday and another later on Saturday, with sunshine between.”

Heavy rain is forecast for the final day of the event.