Southport Flower Show returns to Victoria Park this Thursday (August 14), with an impressive line-up of special guests and, of course, beautiful floral displays.
Visitors will be able to viewing the beautiful show gardens, amateur growers’ competitions and the famous Grand Floral Marquee, as well as picking up tips from some of the best-known gardening experts in the country and culinary skills from celebrity chefs too.
Taking place across four fabulous days, here are the special guests you could see at Southport Flower Show 2025.