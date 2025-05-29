'Special' Yungblud concert date announced for intimate Liverpool venue - how to get tickets
The 27-year-old, who has collaborated with the likes of Halsey and MGK, has announced a run of 'Up Close & Personal' record store dates across the UK, in celebrating of his new album, IDOLS.
He will be playing songs off the album - due to be released on June 20 - stripped back and sharing stories about how the songs were made. The chart-topping artist with visit Liverpool Dome on July 11, in partnership with Jacaranda Records.
Discussing the intimate gigs on Instagram, Yungblud said: “I always love doing these shows. We will be playing songs off the new album stripped back and sharing stories about how the songs were made. We’re putting together something real special for you.”
Yungblud Up Close & Personal UK dates
- Przym, Kinsgton - July 8
- Live House, Dundee - July 10
- The Dome, Liverpool - July 11
- The Prospect Building, Bristol - July 13
- Engine Rooms, Southampton - July 15
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
