Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th May 2025, 15:01 BST

World-renowned Doncaster singer-songwriter, Yungblud, is coming to Liverpool for a ‘special’ gig.

The 27-year-old, who has collaborated with the likes of Halsey and MGK, has announced a run of 'Up Close & Personal' record store dates across the UK, in celebrating of his new album, IDOLS.

He will be playing songs off the album - due to be released on June 20 - stripped back and sharing stories about how the songs were made. The chart-topping artist with visit Liverpool Dome on July 11, in partnership with Jacaranda Records.

Discussing the intimate gigs on Instagram, Yungblud said: “I always love doing these shows. We will be playing songs off the new album stripped back and sharing stories about how the songs were made. We’re putting together something real special for you.”

Yungblud taking part in a Q&A at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Tuesday, May 27. Photo by David Jackson.Yungblud taking part in a Q&A at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Tuesday, May 27. Photo by David Jackson.
Yungblud taking part in a Q&A at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Tuesday, May 27. Photo by David Jackson.

Yungblud Up Close & Personal UK dates

  • Przym, Kinsgton - July 8
  • Live House, Dundee - July 10
  • The Dome, Liverpool - July 11
  • The Prospect Building, Bristol - July 13
  • Engine Rooms, Southampton - July 15

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

