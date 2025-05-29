These 15 adorable cats and dogs at Merseyside RSPCA centres need forever homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th May 2025, 14:42 BST

Meet these absolutely charming animals who need new Merseyside homes.

These adorable cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are looking for permanent homes in the Liverpool City Region this spring - and they would love the chance to meet you.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed but dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 15 delightful cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

Pixie is looking for a home where you can be there most of the time to give her the attention she deserves. She is a confident cat and is interested in everything you do. She will make a lovely companion.

Pixie is looking for a home where you can be there most of the time to give her the attention she deserves. She is a confident cat and is interested in everything you do. She will make a lovely companion. | RSPCA

Blue is a three-year-old British Bulldog. She could live in a home with another compatible dog and children of ages 10+.

Blue is a three-year-old British Bulldog. She could live in a home with another compatible dog and children of ages 10+. | RSPCA

Coco is a three-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

Coco is a three-year-old cat looking for a loving home. | RSPCA

Luna is a Crossbreed puppy. As she is still so young, new owners will need to continue her positive reward based training, to include lead work as she can pull on the lead. Luna also needs a home with consistency and routine to help her become a well-rounded adult dog. She is looking for an adult only home with no other animals, and with someone who is home most of the time.

Luna is a Crossbreed puppy. As she is still so young, new owners will need to continue her positive reward based training, to include lead work as she can pull on the lead. Luna also needs a home with consistency and routine to help her become a well-rounded adult dog. She is looking for an adult only home with no other animals, and with someone who is home most of the time. | RSPCA

