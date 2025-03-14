Discover all you need to know about the 2025 St Patrick's Day parade in Liverpool, from the route and timings to the after party celebrations.

Celebrated on March 17 each year, St Patrick’s Day is a celebration of Irish heritage, culture and religion, on the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland. With connections to Ireland and a large Irish community, Liverpool loves to take festivities to the next level with fantastic parade and huge events in Irish pubs and bars across the city.

Founded in 2015, The Liverpool St Patrick’s Day Parade will once again take to the streets in 2025, with the popular march returning on March 17. Organisers say this year will see be the “ultimate” celebration of St Patrick’s Day and a “dazzling display of Irish heritage”.

From next year, the parade will be taken over Fields of Eire Ltd, a community organisation focusing on improving Irish diasporas across Britain.

Liverpool St Patrick’s Day 2025 parade route

Assembly begins at 2.00pm and the parade will kick off at 3.00pm from Great Orford Street before marching through the following streets:

Hope Street

Upper Duke Street

Berry Street

Renshaw Street

Ranelagh Street

Hanover Street

Seel Street

Slater Street

St Mary's Brass & Reed Band and the Liverpool Irish Flute Band will be in attendance and people are expected to gather in their masses to enjoy parade.

After the parade, a huge party will take place at Grand Central, Renshaw Street. Doors open at 4.00pm and tickets are available here.