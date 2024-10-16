Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Ahead of Take That’s opening night in Malta, a look at last minute tickets and flights to attend The Greatest Weekend 🎶

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s two more sleeps until Take That takes over Malta for their eagerly anticipated Weekender.

The three-day event will see the band perform two headline shows in the country, alongside a day-to-night and after party over the weekend.

But for those who have decided a last-minute getaway this weekend is on the cards, how much would it cost to attend Take That’s Malta Weekender at this late stage?

A huge event for ‘90s pop fans is only a matter of days away, as Take That takes over Malta for one entire weekend, featuring two headline performances in the space of 24 hours.

Take That: The Greatest Weekend takes place from October 17 until October 21 2024, with the band set to perform one set dedicated to their smash hit album, Everything Changes , which turned 31 years old earlier this month, while their second headline performance is set to be a greatest hits, featuring anything and everything that made the band a household name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In between their sets, there is a day-to-night party featuring Howard in control of the DJ decks, while there will also be afterparties to continue dancing the night away with other fellow Take That fans in attendance.

But with the event taking place in a matter of two days (as of writing), are there any last minute tickets to attend Take That: The Greatest Weekend and how much are flights set to cost you at this late juncture?

Are there tickets left to see Take That in Malta?

Take That are preparing for The Greatest Weekend in Malta this weekend, but how much are last minute tickets and flights to attend their event? | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Some - but it’s not quite as easy as heading to Ticketmaster to pick them up, owing to the fact that the ticketing agency stops selling tickets 24 hours before a performance.

Having said that, they are still offering weekend tickets up until October 18 2024, in which time the 24 window will once again close, while an alternative for fans of the band is to check out the official Malta Weekender website , which once again is selling tickets to the weekend but tickets including accommodation have all but been exhausted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much would last-minute flights to see Take That in Malta cost?

Those who still fancy a last-minute trip to Malta to see Take That after grabbing a last minute ticket will have to pony up a fair amount to fly to the country at such short notice.

Google Flights has indicated as of writing that the cheapest option to fly out from Manchester to Malta is set to cost fans £382 for a round trip through easyJet , but with the caveat that there is no checked luggage included in the price.

For the best option that does include checked luggage, Lufthansa offers a flight on October 18 2024 and returns on October 21 2024 for £410, with one stopover in Frankfurt before arriving at Malta International Airport.

How much would accommodation cost to travel to Malta to see Take That?

So money is no option at this stage, it would seem - you’re going ahead with the flights and also the tickets to Take That’s Malta Weekender, but now it’s a case of accommodation. Well, why not go all out at this stage and stay at the Hyatt Regency at St. Julian’s , which will cost you £749 for three nights across the stretch of Take That’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the more money conscious though, there are some other options on Expedia , including three nights at the Hotel Mistral in St. Julian’s for £319 or the Grand Hotel Gozo in Ghajnsielem for £179 across three nights. Prices are correct as of writing and represent two people staying in the lodgings mentioned.

Are you heading to Malta this weekend to see Take That perform as part of their Weekender, or will you be considering getting last minute tickets despite the cost? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.