The 1975 announce UK tour including Liverpool show: how to buy tickets and presale details
The 1975 has announced they are stopping at Liverpool as part of their At Their Very Best tour.
The 1975 have announced a show in Liverpool ahead of the release of their highly anticipated new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.
It’s been two years since The 1975 released their fourth studio album, Notes On A Conditional Form but now they’re back with a new album and an accompanying tour.
As part of their At Their Very Best tour, the band will stop off at 13 UK cities before heading out again for the North American leg. Here is everything you need to know about The 1975’s 2023 UK tour.
When and where are The 1975 playing in Liverpool?
The 1975 are scheduled to play Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday, January 26.
How to get tickets for The 1975 in Liverpool
Presale tickets are now live for all fans who have pre-ordered the new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, or have access to O2 Priority. You can buy presale tickets via the Ticketmaster website.
General sale tickets for The 1975: At Their Very Best tour will go on sale at 9:00am on Friday, September 9. You can find general sale tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
Who are The 1975?
The 1975 are an Alternative Rock band formed in Wilmslow, Cheshire. The outfit consists of vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel.
The 1975 full UK tour dates
- 08 - The Brighton Centre
- 09 - Bournemouth International Centre
- 10 - Exeter, Westpoint Arena
- 12 - London, The O2
- 15 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- 16 - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
- 19 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 20 - Manchester AO Arena
- 22 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 23 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 25 - Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 26 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- 30 - Belfast, The SSE Arena
