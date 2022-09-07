The 1975 has announced they are stopping at Liverpool as part of their At Their Very Best tour.

The 1975 announce UK tour including Liverpool show: how to buy tickets and presale details

The 1975 have announced a show in Liverpool ahead of the release of their highly anticipated new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

It’s been two years since The 1975 released their fourth studio album, Notes On A Conditional Form but now they’re back with a new album and an accompanying tour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of their At Their Very Best tour, the band will stop off at 13 UK cities before heading out again for the North American leg. Here is everything you need to know about The 1975’s 2023 UK tour.

Most Popular

When and where are The 1975 playing in Liverpool?

The 1975 are scheduled to play Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday, January 26.

How to get tickets for The 1975 in Liverpool

Presale tickets are now live for all fans who have pre-ordered the new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, or have access to O2 Priority. You can buy presale tickets via the Ticketmaster website .

General sale tickets for The 1975: At Their Very Best tour will go on sale at 9:00am on Friday, September 9. You can find general sale tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Who are The 1975?

The 1975 are an Alternative Rock band formed in Wilmslow, Cheshire. The outfit consists of vocalist and rhythm guitarist Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer George Daniel.

The 1975 full UK tour dates

08 - The Brighton Centre

09 - Bournemouth International Centre

10 - Exeter, Westpoint Arena

12 - London, The O2

15 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

16 - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

19 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20 - Manchester AO Arena

22 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

23 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

25 - Utilita Arena Newcastle

26 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

30 - Belfast, The SSE Arena