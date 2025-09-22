The Guest’s stay on the BBC is coming to an end - but could there be more episodes? 👀👀

Welsh thriller The Guest will conclude on BBC One tonight (September 22).

The show’s fourth and final episode is set to be broadcast.

But could the drama be back for another season?

A 1990s-inspired thriller is set to come to a conclusion on the BBC this evening. The Guest will broadcast the final episode of its debut season in a matter of hours.

Viewers were promised that the four-part drama would keep them “guessing” and it has certainly lived up to that. It has been a journey full of more twists and turns than a country road.

Centred on the intense, toxic relationship between cleaner, Ria, and her mysterious employer, Fran, it is set to reach a climax tonight (September 22). But can you expect more?

What time is The Guest on TV today?

Eve Myles (L) and Gabrielle Creevy (R) in The Guest | BBC

The fourth and final episode of the thriller is set to air on BBC One this evening. The full boxset was released on September 1, but it has also been airing weekly on Monday nights.

The Guest starts at 9pm on BBC One/ One HD tonight (September 22). It will run for approximately one hour, finishing at 10pm.

The preview for the finale, via Radio Times , reads: “Ria finds herself a fugitive on the run. She must stay one step ahead of the police - and Fran - long enough to repair old relationships and discover the evidence that will clear her.”

Will there be series 2 of The Guest?

The show arrived this month for its debut season on the BBC. There has not been any word on if it will be back for a second series.

Gabrielle Creevy stars as put-upon cleaner Ria in the new BBC thriller The Guest (Picture: BBC/Quay Street Productions/Jake Morley)

However, the Beeb often doesn’t make a decision until after a show has finished broadcasting. So keep your eyes peeled for any update in due course.

Who is in the cast of The Guest?

The show might be focused on the relationship between cleaner Ria (Gabrielle Creevy) and her employer Fran (Eve Myles) but they are not the only characters in the show. The cast includes:

Gabrielle Creevy as Ria Powell

Eve Myles as Fran Sharp

Sion Daniel Young as Lee Mace

Bethan Mary-James as Sharla

Julian Lewis Jones as Simon Sharp

Clive Russell as Derek Abbott

Emun Elliott as Richard Abbott

Joseph Ollman as Mike Rice

Catherine Ayers as Helen

Lola Waters as Penny

Kimberley Nixon as Eleri Abbott

Viewers may recognise Gabrielle Creevy from the BBC Three series In My Skin. She played Bethan Gwyndaf on the programme, which ran between 2018 and 2021, and won a BAFTA Cymru for the role.

Eve Myles is best known for playing Gwen Cooper in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood. She was also Ceri Lewis in BBC Wales’ long-running show Belonging.

It is certainly a busy September for Eve, as she is also starring in the ITV thriller Coldwater. She plays one of the lead roles of the spooky series.

The Guest stars promise it ‘keeps you guessing’

Speaking about the show, Eve Myles said: “The Guest explores class, but what I love is that it does so in a celebratory way. We have the working-class roots of Ria who is full of grit as well as the upper-class millionaires like Fran. Both worlds are shown with richness and respect. It’s rare to see Wales portrayed like this - opulent, ambitious, creative.

“There’s always been wealth in Wales, and this series puts that on screen. What’s more interesting, though, is how it bridges class divides. These two women from different backgrounds end up colliding — and that’s where the drama explodes, like a pin pulled from a grenade.

“But really, underneath it all, the show is about opportunity. Wales is full of talented people. Fran and Ria are both handed chances, doors open. The question is what will they do with them? That’s the heart of the story.”

Gabrielle Creevy added: “It’s a thrilling, well-crafted show with plenty of unexpected moments and jumpy twists. The cast is incredible, and the plot keeps you on the edge of your seat. It’s a gripping thriller that keeps you guessing.”

Writer Matthew Barry explained: “The idea for The Guest came from my love of 90s thrillers, like The Hand That Rocks the Cradle and Pacific Heights. I wanted to create a fun, twisty thriller, but with the unique perspective of a working-class character.”

