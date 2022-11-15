The Scouse Jack & The Beanstalk explained by the man who wrote it

“We all don’t live in a Disney world. We live in Liverpool.”

Liverpool's Royal Court Theatre is ready for their biggest show of the year and their Yuletide offering this time around is Scouse Jack and the Beanstalk!

Kevin Fearon, the Executive Producer at Liverpool's Royal Court and the writer of the last few years' Christmas show, has also written the script for this year's Panto.

The theatre has been doing shows full of Scouse witticisms for over a decade, and for the past few years they’ve been taking the same concept and applying it to panto season.

Taking a well-known story and adding in things that have happened in Liverpool over the past year, such as satirising the Government appointed commissioners coming into the council, to make it relevant to a local audience.

Fearon hopes the play can be an oasis in the middle of the economic crisis we’re all going through.

He told LiverpoolWorld: "For me, as an audience member, there was no show I really wanted to go and see at Christmas. You've got the classics, you've got films like It's a wonderful life, and you've got pantos, but those pantos are really for children.

“I've never really liked them. I think they're a bit daft and not really for adults, even though panto is pretty innuendo-y to go over the kids heads. So it was a space in the market to do a Liverpool show for adults."

Fearon said, "We make sure we give the audience what they want; it's Liverpool, its music, it's comedy. What's important here is we use the same cast each year so the audience know them. It's like a friend of the family is on stage.”

As always, this show is packed with jokes, live music, and utterly inappropriate content, so it is definitely not acceptable for children under the age of 16. However, if you are looking for a night out without the kids, then this just might be the perfect excuse.