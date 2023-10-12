These Halloween activities are perfect for adults who love spooky season. But, maybe a bit too scary for the little ones.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is just a few weeks until the spookiest day of the year and Liverpool is filled with events guaranteed to get you in the Halloween spirit.

As well as pumpkin patches and activities perfect for little ones, Liverpool and the surrounding areas are home to some of the best spooky nights out and scary immersive experiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From visiting the terrifying abandoned Newsham Park Hospital to enjoying horror movie screenings at the Bombed Out Church, we’ve got you covered.

Most Popular

Newsham Scream Park

Newsham Scream Park.

Taking place at the former Newsham Park Hospital in Tuebrook, Newsham Scream Park will take brave attendees on a journey through the asylum’s abandoned corridors, with lots of scares along the way.

The Victorian Grade II listed building was once the site of an orphanage, hospital, asylum and nursing home and now it is considered one of the UK’s most haunted places. Often visited by ghost hunters, the site has wheelchairs and trolleys from decades ago scattered around, and many people claim to have seen spirits, heard whispers or felt the touch of something cold on their spine. In true horror fashion, Newsham Scream Park will launch on Friday 13th (October). Tickets are available here.

Spooky cinema screenings at The Bombed Out Church

St Luke’s aka The Bombed Out Church. Photo: stock.adobe.com

The Bombed Out Church is hosting open-air late night film screenings featuring Beetlejuice, A Nightmare on Elm Street and the Exorcist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Held on October 28 and October 31, the screenings give you and your friends the chance to experience scary movies in the church ruins, with the option of boozy hot drinks and snacks. Tickets begin at £11 and can be purchased here.

October 28:

Beetlejuice – Rated 12A. Time: 17:30

Rated 12A. Time: 17:30 A Nightmare on Elm Street - Rated 18. Time: 19:45.

October 31:

The Exorcist (Director’s Cut) - Rated 18. Time: 19:00.

Farmageddon

Farmageddon 2021

Available throughout October, Farmageddon is back at Farmer Ted’s Farm Park, Ormskirk.

With several terrifying immersive experiences from The Beast of Horror to The Meat Locker, Farmageddon is a favourite amongst locals, guaranteed to give you a fright. Tickets are available here.

Shiverpool: Hope Street Shivers

Shiverpool guide, Will Goodwin, AKA, Indiana Bones

Join the Shiverpool team on one of their spooky walking tours, starting on Hope Street. You’ll hear about Liverpool’s ghostly history and end the tour at St James’ Gardens where nearly 58,000 souls are buried. Tickets are still available for Halloween night.

Alcotraz: Cell Block Three-Six

Alcotraz Cell Block Three Six. Image: Designmynight

Advertisement

Advertisement

Put on an orange jumpsuit and attempt to smuggle alcohol into your cell block in this immersive prison experience. Available throughout October (and all year round), you’ll get to enjoy bespoke cocktails based on what you manage to smuggle. Tickets can be purchased here.

Contained Liverpool

Contained Liverpool.