The best way to put yourself in the premier position to bag yourself tickets for your favourite artist

Taylor Swift is coming to Anfield. Yes, you heard that right. As part of her Eras Tour, she’ll be performing at Liverpool’s famous stadium over two nights next year - on Friday 14th and Saturday, 15th.

Self-proclaimed ‘Swifite’ Jack Clifford, spokesperson for fan-friendly ticket site SeatPick, has been giving us the lowdown on how you can increase your chances of bagging tickets to Taylor’s tour. They go on sale next month.

Jack told LiverpoolWorld: “I signed up for the presales yesterday, and there’s queues and queues and queues. Fans are queuing just to register. So when it comes to the day, you can expect it’s going to be phenomenal. Specifically for Taylor Swift, her ticket purchasing situation is different to a lot of other artists you may have seen. So she requires you to register first for your interest in tickets, which is different from the usual presale or general sale.”

With a five-year absence from performing in the UK, it’s no shock that searches for ‘Taylor Swift UK tour’ have increased by nearly 5,000% in the last week alone!

Interested in this, the experts at SeatPick sought to determine the country’s most anticipated tour in the upcoming 12 months by comparing Google search trend data of the top 10 pop singers in the UK.

Taylor’s last tour, Reputation Stadium Tour (2018), sold out all 53 dates with 2,068,399 tickets sold, earning the singer £280 million, becoming the third highest-earning tour completed by a female musician at the time.

So, it’s no surprise that it’s the most searched UK tour of the year, with an average of 19,000 UK searches per month - a figure that will likely continue to increase. This is 11,000 more searches than 90s heartthrob Robbie Williams, who is currently on tour.

We wanted to know how else we can try to increase our luck when it comes to securing exclusive and high-demand concert tickets for our favourite artists - and it’s all about preparation, apparently. Jack’s tips include:

Ensure you register for tickets

Check all relevant presales

Ensure you have a Ticketmaster account.

Never refresh the page.

Don’t panic if tickets sell out straight away.

Only purchase from sellers you know and trust.