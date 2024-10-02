Together Again Festival: UB40 and Cat Burns set for inaugural 2025 music festival - current lineup and tickets
- A new festival commencing in 2025 looks to bring nostalgia to many ages in July.
- Together Again’s inaugural event sees UB40 and Jedward performing alongside Lottery Winners, Jake Bugg and more.
- Here’s the current lineup for the brand new festival, and if it’s set to clash with anything else on the 2025 festival calendar.
There is something distinctly nostalgic when it comes to Together Again, a brand new music festival set to have its inaugural event from July 25 to 27 2025 at Bolesworth Castle, Cheshire.
While there are plenty of names from the current crop of musical talent the UK has to offer, including Lottery Winners and Courting, cast your eye across the festival’s very first line-up and there is something for those on the older side of the age spectrum - myself included.
The event, a sister festival to South Wales’In It Together festival, has brought in names such as UB40, Gabrielle, East 17and Sister Sledge for those closer to the ‘80s, while the additions of Cat Burns, Jake Bugg and The Vamps’ Bradley Simpson is set to provide that nostalgia kick for those younger around the ‘00s area.
No, your eyes don’t deceive you either - that is Jedward and So Solid Crew on the same festival bill, as is the surprise to see Toploader once again performing, so expect Dancing In The Moonlight to once again permeate your ears closer to the event.
So who has been announced so far for the inaugural Together Again festival and will it clash with any other festivals taking place in 2025?
Who has been confirmed so far for Together Again 2025?
The first wave of acts announced by Together Again are as follows:
- UB40
- Cat Burns
- Jake Bugg
- The Vamps' Bradley Simpson
- Gabrielle
- Lottery Winners
- Nathan Dawe
- Professor Green
- Scouting For Girls
- Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge
- Jedward
- Kara Marni
- Toploader
- D.O.D.
- Richy Ahmed
- Badger
- Alisha
- Born On The Road
- Hazard
- Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago
- Turno
- Vibe Chemistry
- Yousef
- So Solid Crew
- Sonique
- Dan Harding
- DJ Luck and MC Neat
- East 17
- Sweet Female Attitude
- Courting
- Afflecks Palace
- Swim Deep
When do tickets go on sale for Together Again 2025?
Though there has been no date as of yet when general ticket sales are set to commence, those who sign up through the Together Again website can access Early Bird tickets from October 7 2025.
Will Together Again clash with any other UK festivals in 2025?
Thankfully, none of the big ones such as Wireless, TRSNMT, Glastonbury, Wireless and Leeds and Reading 2025.
According to Skiddle, the only two festivals that may cause a problem for those wishing to attend Together Again are the Junction 2 Festival at Boston Manor Park in London and the Summer Sound Music Festival in Teesside. Both of those festivals are set to take place the same days as Together Again 2025.
Are you interested in attending Together Again 2025 or do you think it’s another music festival in an already congested year of gigs and events? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.
