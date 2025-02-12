This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

TRNSMT have revealed nine new acts performing at this year’s festival at Glasgow Green.

Good Neighbours, Lucia & The Best Boys and NOFUN! are among the new inclusions at the 2025 festival.

Here’s the current line-up, along with the days the artists are performing according to organisers.

TRNSMT has added even more names to this summer’s Glasgow Green line-up, joining an already stacked bill featuring headliners 50 Cent and Gracie Abrams.

Indie-pop duo Good Neighbours will bring their sun-soaked melodies to Glasgow Green on Friday, performing their viral hit Home alongside tracks from their latest EP. Making his festival debut on the same day, YouTuber and podcaster Arthur Hill will bring his signature mix of comedy and pop to the stage.

Also joining the Friday line-up is NOFUN!, a nine-piece LA music collective known for blending alternative rock and hip-hop into their high-energy performances.

The weekend will also shine a spotlight on homegrown Scottish talent. Glasgow’s own Lucia & The Best Boys join the Saturday bill fresh off their UK headline tour, with the band saying: "We can’t wait to be back playing the main stage in our hometown at TRNSMT this year."

Good Neighbours are one of 9 new acts announced on Tuesday evening as performing at TRNSMT 2025. | Provided

They’ll be joined by Falkirk’s Brògeal, a five-piece band that fuses Scottish folk with punk, and of course, TRNSMT headliners Biffy Clyro.

Sunday will see a celebration of Scotland’s finest, leading up to Snow Patrol’s headline set. Tom Walker will deliver his soulful, chart-topping hits, including Leave a Light On, while viral sea-shanty sensation Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band return after their TRNSMT debut in 2021.

Edinburgh-born Brooke Combe, hailed as a rising star by Rolling Stone UK, will add her soulful vocals to the mix, and Kyle Falconer, frontman of The View, returns following the release of his third solo album.

Festival Director Geoff Ellis said:" This year’s TRNSMT line-up just got even bigger, with globally renowned stars, chart-topping rappers, pop sensations, and incredible homegrown talent all joining the bill. Festivals like TRNSMT aren’t just about seeing your favorite artists – they’re about discovering your next favorite too.

Whether you're here for the biggest names or looking to find something new, TRNSMT offers unforgettable performances and the unbeatable energy of a Scottish crowd. And there's still more to come!"

TRNSMT Festival 2025 - current line-up

Friday

50 Cent

The Script

Wet Leg

Kneecap

Jamie Webster

Confidence Man

Twin Atlantic

The Royston Club

Calum Bowie

Tanner Adell

Good Neighbours

Arthur Hill

NOFUN!

Saturday

Biffy Clyro

Fontaines D.C.

The Kooks

Underworld

Inhaler

Sigrid

Wunderhorse

Jake Bugg

Alessi Rose

James Marriott

Biig Piig

Amble

Lucia & The Best Boys

Brògeal

Sunday

Snow Patrol

Gracie Abrams

Shed Seven

The Lathums

The K’s

Nina Nesbitt

Nieve Ella

Rianne Downey

Kerr Mercer

Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band

Tom Walker

Brooke Combe

Kyle Falconer

Are there still tickets to attend TRNSMT 2025?

Both three-day weekend and single day passes are still available from today through Ticketmaster, while those wishing for a more ‘luxurious’ experience at TRNSMT 2025 can find a host of VIP packages available through the festival’s website.

