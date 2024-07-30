Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s where you can have your “geek” itch scratched in the UK this year.

There’s been an increased interest in comic and sci-fi conventions in the UK after San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

At that event, Marvel Studio announced that Robert Downey Jr. would be rejoining the MCU.

As the dust settles though on that bombshell, what sci-fi and comic conventions are still left to attend in the United Kingdom this year?

As part of the reveal that the “Avengers” movies are now being retooled by The Russo Brothers to accommodate the storyline of the “Fantastic Four” big bad Victor Von Doom, fans collectively lost their minds when one of the “Doctor Doom” performers masked revealed himself to be none other than RDJ - prompting questions now of “how Tony Stark can also be a bad guy.”

Plenty of time for The Russo Brothers to handle that aspect, and while we wait - we’d be rude not to discuss some of the comic book and sci-fi conventions taking place for the remainder of the year in the United Kingdom.

While some of them might not be of the “prestige” of SDCC, it’s not so much about attending based on the guests that are there but the companionship found amongst fellow “geeks” (hello there, I am speaking to my own) and the fandom that comes with comic book, anime, manga and the gamut of sci-fi and fantasy out there…

Cosplayers attend the MCM Comic Con at ExCeL exhibition centre in London on October 27, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

… and there’s quite a lot; be it the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or “Game of Thrones” and its spin-off “House of the Dragon,” right down to the more stalwart fandoms of “Doctor Who” and “Blake’s 7,” it’s almost “chic” once again to be a “geek.”

Blame “The Big Bang Theory” if you’re a gatekeeper to a niche fandom that suddenly has more of a vested mainstream interest.

So what conventions are left in the United Kingdom, if San Diego Comic-Con has given you a taste to gather with like-minded individuals without having to pay for an airfare? Except in the case of Comic Con Northern Ireland, who are utterly spoiled for guests this year.

What UK sci-fi and comic book conventions are left to attend in 2024?

Animangapop London 2024

Some of the cosplay one might see upon attending Animangapop London this year - for example, this attendee dressed as "Chainsaw Man." (Credit: Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Dates: August 4 2024

Location: Royal National Hotel, London

The organisers of Animangapop London promise a vibrant day filled with activities for enthusiasts of Japanese culture, with attendees set for a variety of offerings including gaming competitions, cosplay contests, live performances, and workshops. The convention also features a diverse range of traders, talks, and panels, catering to a wide audience interested in anime, manga, and related pop culture elements​.

In addition to traditional convention attractions like a Maid Café and photo opportunities, Animangapop London also hosts special guests from various sectors of the industry, with 2024’s guests including Listen Flavour brand directors Yu Isozaki and Yu Katayama.

Tickets: Standard tickets are still available through Eventbrite.

Birmingham Anime and Gaming Con 2024

The cosplay isn't merely limited to manga or anime characters either; those attending the Birmingham Anime and Gaming Convention might see some of their favourite video game characters - such as Mario and Luigi as pictures here. | Getty Images

Dates: August 17 - 18 2024.

Location: Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

Touting itself as the biggest convention in the Midlands, the Birmingham Anime and Gaming Con began in the 2010s, aiming to bring together fans of anime, gaming, and pop culture.

The convention's history reflects the growing interest in anime and gaming within the UK. Initially focused on smaller gatherings, the event has expanded over the years to include a wider range of activities and guests, catering to an increasing number of attendees.

This year’s guests include voiceover performer Natalie Rose Hoover and panellist Penpen the VTuber. The organisers also run similar events in Bristol and London, that are set to take place before the end of the year.

Tickets: Weekend and day tickets are still available to purchase through the convention’s official website.

Film and Comic Con Glasgow 2024

Could there be a big reveal at Film and Comic Con Glasgow this year akin to Robert Downey Jr.'s big reveal at San Diego's event this year? | Getty Images for Disney

Dates: 24 - 25 August 2024.

Location: Braehead Arena, Glasgow.

Film and Comic Con Glasgow is a major pop culture event held annually at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow. The event is part of the broader Showmasters series of conventions, known for bringing together fans of comics, films, TV shows, and games.

This con offers a variety of experiences including autograph sessions, photo opportunities with celebrities, cosplay competitions, and panel discussions. Attendees can expect to see actors from popular franchises such as “Doctor Who,” “Star Wars,” “The Witcher” and many more.

Originally known as Collectormania Glasgow, the event rebranded to Film and Comic Con Glasgow to better reflect its wide-ranging appeal beyond just collectables. It has grown over the years to become a key date in the UK's comic-con calendar, attracting a diverse audience of pop culture enthusiasts.

The con also features a Comic Zone, where fans can meet comic book artists and writers, and a Cosplay Zone, where creativity is celebrated in costume contests.

Tickets: The full range of tickets, including photo and autograph packages for some of the guests this year, can be bought through Eventbrite.

Otaku Link 2024

Dates: August 25 2024.

Location: The Old Bell Hotel, Malmesbury Otaku Link started in 2007 and was created by a group of dedicated anime and manga enthusiasts. The event quickly gained a reputation for its friendly and inclusive atmosphere, drawing fans from across the UK and beyond.

Otaku Link has traditionally emphasized building a strong community atmosphere. It’s known for its intimate and welcoming environment where fans can connect on a personal level, while the convention highlights niche subcultures within the anime and manga fandom, offering a platform for more specialized interests that might not be as prominently featured at other events.

Tickets: Ticketing to attend Otaku Link 10 can be bought through Ticket Source.

Comic Con Northern Ireland 2024

Laz Alonso attends the 2024 Comic-Con International - Let's Hear It For Prime Video's "The Boys" Panel at San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2024 in San Diego, California. | Getty Images

Dates: September 7-8 2024.

Location: Eikon Centre, Lisburn

Fans of “The Boys” might want to book flights to Northern Ireland for the 11th annual Comic Con Northern Ireland, owing to the guests that are set to appear this year. Laz Alonso, Giancarlo Esposito and Jessie T Usher (Mother’s Milk, Stan Edgar and A-Train from the Prime Video Show) are set to appear at the event while Rose McGowan will also be attending the event.

That’s not including also the raft of WWE greats attending - Amy “Lita” Dumas, Trish Stratus and “The Hardcore Icon” Mick Foley.

Tickets: Tickets for admission to the event are currently on sale through Ticket Quarter, while autograph and photo ticketing are available through this part of Ticket Quarter.

Nor-Con 2024

Chris Barrie, Danny John-Jules and Robert Llewellyn attend a VIP screening of Red Dwarf: Back to Earth at the Mayfair Hotel on April 8, 2009 in London, England. | Getty Images

Dates: September 28 - 29 2024.

Location: Norfolk Showground Arena, Norwich

Meanwhile, fans of “Red Dwarf” might want to instead book tickets to Nor-Con in Norwich this year, as Chris Barrie, Danny John-Jules and Robert Llewellyn will be some of the guests attending this year.

They join Colin Baker (“Doctor Who”), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) and Annette Badland as some of this year’s guests available for photo and autograph opportunities.

Tickets: Day and weekend tickets to Nor-Con 2024 are available through the convention’s website, while photo and autograph tickets are available through the memorabilia portion of the website.

Sonic Con UK 2024

Dates: October 5 2024.

Location: Pendulum Hotel Manchester, Manchester

Sonic Con UK was first held in 2016 and was created to bring together fans of the “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise, which includes video games, comics, TV shows, and other media.

Since its inception, Sonic Con has featured exclusive content related to the Sonic franchise, such as early previews of upcoming games or special announcements, but it is a convention considered “for Sonic fans, by Sonic fans,” with an emphasis on the fan community, including fan art, fan fiction, and independent projects related to “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Tickets: Tickets for the 2024 edition of Sonic Con UK are now available through Eventbrite.