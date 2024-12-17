Come with me as I delve into Liverpool's festive offerings with The Liverpool Light Show and enjoy a unique Christmas experience beyond traditional Yuletide activities.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is officially the most wonderful time of the year and Liverpool is full of sparkle. Whilst we're a city not short on festive fun, we're taking a look at things to get up to across the city region over the Christmas period which are not your standard Yuletide traditions.

Everywhere looks so much prettier at Christmas time, with lights illuminating the city, and for the fourth year on the run, a family home in Hunts Cross is putting on a sparkling display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome to come and see The Liverpool Light Show, where a local couple put on an illuminated show synchronised to music every evening during the festive period. It's all in aid of a good cause, too, as they do this to raise money for Alder Hey. Each show lasts for approximately 25 minutes, and there's a wide variety of sequences, including Christmas classics such as The Pogues' Fairytale of New York and pop songs like Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso.

Local TV

If there's one thing I like more than food, it's Christmas food, and I'm not just talking about the feast on the day itself. I am a sucker for a festive special, from pizzas to burgers and sandwiches to curries. Why limit yourself to just one day of overindulgence, I say, when you can really drag out that festive feeling one meal at a time throughout December and even into January in some cases, too.

Whilst we all have our own favourite festive films which we watch year in year out and I'm listen, I'm not here to argue what constitutes a Christmas movie that is personal preference. Most of us enjoy them at home, curled up under a blanket all cosy, or have them on in the background whilst we're wrapping presents.

However, going out to watch one on the big screen can be a wonderfully joyous occasion. The Plaza Cinema in Crosby is an historic gem in the heart of the community and they've got various festive flics on offer. The Liverpool Philharmonic also has its annual screenings of It's a Wonderful Life and other Christmas classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Plaza Cinema in Crosby | Local TV

Whilst for the little ones, a trip to Santa Grotto is the ultimate right of passage, for those who think of their pets as their children, you can make sure they're able to join in on the festive fun by taking them along to visit Santa Paws. From Dobbies Garden Centre to Bar Hutte in Liverpool ONE, dogs that are on the nice list and even some that are on the naughty list can experience the festive fun for themselves.

It might surprise you, but there are a good number of pubs open in Liverpool on Christmas Day. Whether you're looking for the chance to get out of the house or your family's tradition is a pre-dinner pint, many people like to venture to their local on the 25th. Just please remember to drink responsibly.

Going outside during the chilliest time of year might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it can be great for dusting off the cobwebs . The crunchy leaves and frosty fields can make for a picturesque walk, just as long as you wrap up warm. We're so lucky here in Liverpool, with so many beautiful parks and green spaces to explore on our doorsteps. Plus, it can be a useful activity to clear your head and get some much-needed vitamin D - just as long as the sun bothers to make an appearance.

Watch the full video above for more.