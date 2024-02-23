Watch more of our videos on Shots!



♻️ You Get a Car (Everybody Gets a Car) at Tate Liverpool's temporary home at RIBA North uses recycled materials found at the institution's dockside building, which is undergoing a huge revamp. Alongside the exhibition, design collective RESOLVE has been collaborating with creative organisations in Liverpool to redistribute the building materials and resources. That runs until mid-July. Full story on LiverpoolWorld

✂️ Matthew Bourne's dance production of Edward Scissorhands is at Liverpool's Empire Theatre from now until Saturday, 24 February. Based on the classic Tim Burton movie, featuring the music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, this is a bittersweet story of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world. Full info at atgtickets.com/shows/edward-scissorhands

