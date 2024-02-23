Weekender: Three must-do things in Liverpool this weekend, including free Tate exhibit
♻️ You Get a Car (Everybody Gets a Car) at Tate Liverpool's temporary home at RIBA North uses recycled materials found at the institution's dockside building, which is undergoing a huge revamp. Alongside the exhibition, design collective RESOLVE has been collaborating with creative organisations in Liverpool to redistribute the building materials and resources. That runs until mid-July. Full story on LiverpoolWorld
✂️ Matthew Bourne's dance production of Edward Scissorhands is at Liverpool's Empire Theatre from now until Saturday, 24 February. Based on the classic Tim Burton movie, featuring the music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies, this is a bittersweet story of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world. Full info at atgtickets.com/shows/edward-scissorhands
🌳 A new display in Liverpool ONE tells the history of the city region through its trees, using personal stories and photography. Open Eye Gallery and dot-art have been inviting the public to share a story about a tree that was important to them. You can catch that on School Lane until the end of March. Full story at LiverpoolWorld