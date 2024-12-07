Has it been that long since You Bet! was last on TV 😱

Beloved gameshow You Bet will return after nearly three decades.

It originally ran on TV in the late 1980s and 1990s.

The final episode aired in 1997 - but it has been resurrected by ITV.

Fans of gameshows are in for a big treat this weekend as You Bet! makes its grand return after 27 years away. ITV have resurrected the popular series for two special episodes.

Originally running on TV between 1988 and 1997, the last episode aired more than 27 years ago. But earlier this year, it was announced that You Bet! was making a surprising comeback.

It has caused the semi-final of I’m a Celebrity to be pushed back from its usual start time of 9pm. Here’s all you need to know about the return of You Bet!

What time is You Bet! On ITV tonight?

Holly Willoughby will co-host You Bet!. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the NTA's | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the NTA's

The return of the beloved gameshow will take place tonight (December 7). It is scheduled to start at 8.15pm, after The Chase: The Bloopers.

When will it end?

ITV has commissioned two feature length episodes of You Bet! as it makes its big return. The episode will run for 75 minutes, including adverts and will finish at approximately 9.30pm.

As a result the semi-final of I’m a Celebrity has been pushed out of its usual 9pm slot. Instead it will start at 9.30pm.

How to watch You Bet!

It is live on ITV1 but you will also be able to watch it on ITVX. It can be streamed on the app as it airs, or it will be available on catch-up afterwards.

How many episodes of You Bet! will there be in 2024?

For the grand return of You Bet! after more than 27 years, ITV has announced two special episodes. It has not publicly commented on if there is potential for further episodes in the future - it will likely depend on how well the two revival specials do.

