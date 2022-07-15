Book of Mormon at the Liverpool Empire, Sarah Millican at the M&S Bank Arena, Commonwealth Games Queens Baton relay, Tickle the Ivories and much more.

With the warm weather due to arrive this weekend it’s time to get out there and enjoy what the city has to offer.

The Book of Mormon - Liverpool Empire Theatre

Liverpool Empire Theatre. Image: coward_lion - stock.adobe.com

The Book of Mormon, Broadway's smash-hit musical written by the creators of Southpark, is coming to the Liverpool Empire Theatre from Tuesday July 19 until Saturday August 6. The musical comedy follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpool-theatre.co.uk

📍Lime St, Liverpool L1 1JE (Google maps)

Sarah Millican - M&S Bank Arena

Sarah Millican is out on tour with her new stand up show

Sarah Millican is coming to the M&S Bank Arena with Bobby Dazzler on Saturday July 16 and Sunday July 17. In her new stand-up show, you'll learn about what happens when your mouth seals shut, a surprisingly funny smear test, and how truly awful a floatation tank can actually be.

🎟️ Tickets and information on mandsbankarena.com

📍King’s Dock, Liverpool, L3 4FP (Google maps)

Commonwealth Games baton relay - Pier Head to Princes Park

The Queen’s Baton Relay arrives in Liverpool on Monday. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Olympians Beth Tweddle and Tom Bosworth, a Special Olympics champion and five community heroes will take part in the Queen's Baton Relay when it arrives in Liverpool next week. On Monday, July 18, the city will welcome the relay, which aims to bring together communities during the build-up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

At 8am on Monday, Beth will kick-off Liverpool’s leg of the relay which will start at the Pier Head, near the Beatles statue. Each Batonbearer will then travel on foot through the Albert Dock towards Keel Wharf. From Keel Wharf, a short car journey, will take the remaining Batonbearers to Princes Avenue where it will be carried along the avenue, to Princes Park where a number of school children will welcome them.

📍Pier Head, Liverpool, L3 1BY (Google maps)

Mam! I’m ‘Ere! - Royal Court Theatre

Mam! I’m Ere - Royal Court Theatre

Mam! I’m ‘Ere! Is at Liverpool’s Royal Court from now until 16 July. The play first hit the stage back in 2015, a complete twist on Mamma Mia (but with absolutely no ABBA songs) this show wants you up singing and dancing in the aisles as you Celebrate Good Times in the Disco Boogie Wonderland!

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpoolsroyalcourt.com

📍Roe Street, Liverpool (Google maps)

Tickle the Ivories Festival - Liverpool ONE

Tickle the Ivories at Liverpool ONE.

Liverpool ONE has welcomed back its much-loved piano festival, Tickle the Ivories, giving both budding and professional musicians a platform to showcase their skills. The ten-week-long event, which runs until 11 September, encourages local talent to get involved and fill the streets of Liverpool city centre with sounds from classical through to dance music. The pianos are free to use.

📍Sugar House Steps, South John Street, St Peters Square, College Lane and the Galleria.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder - World Museum

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder at World Museum Liverpool

A thrilling new interactive exhibition exploring the world of science within the universe of Doctor Who. The star of the show will be the TARDIS technology room where fans can learn about time travel and if it could become reality through science. There will be a monster vault in which creatures from decades of the show, such as Daleks, Cybermen and Weeping Angels, are analysed as if they were real. That runs unitl October 2022.

🎟️ Tickets and information on liverpoolmuseums.org

📍William Brown St, Liverpool, L3 8EN (Google maps)

The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics - Walker Art Gallery

A woman views the art works on display at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Discover the conflict, scandal, and secrets at The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics at The Walker Art Gallery. Featuring around one hundred objects with almost seventy works from the National Portrait Gallery. It is the first time such a significant number of these renowned portraits have been lent for exhibition. Presenting Henry VII, Henry VIII, Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I, some of the most familiar figures from English history and instantly recognisable in the portraits that have preserved their likenesses for five hundred years. That runs until Monday August 29.

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool’s latest exhibition looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass. Radical Landscapes is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and films, taking a fresh look at the British Landscape and the art it inspires. Ruth Ewan’s Back to the Fields, brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That’s open now and runs right through until September 4.