Radical Landscapes, Alan Partridge live, a smash hit musical comedy, the UK’s biggest indoor skatepark and more...

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool's latest exhibition looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass. Radical Landscapes is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and films, taking a fresh look at the British Landscape and the art it inspires. Ruth Ewan's Back to the Fields, brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That's open now and runs right through until September 4.

AHA! Alan Partridge Live - M&S Bank Arena

Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge. Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Steve Coogan is coming to the M&S Bank Arena with his Alan Partridge live show. STRATAGEM sees Coogan's character deliver a motivational personal improvement seminar in a stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure. That is on Wednesday, May 11.

Waitress musical comedy - Empire Theatre

Chelsea Halfpenny in Waitress. Photo: Matt Crockett.

London's Smash hit musical comedy Waitress is coming to the Liverpool's Empire Theatre from Monday May 9 until Saturday May 14. Jenna is a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. However, when a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Little Liverpool Theatre Festival - Bombed Out Church

Twelve new shows are set to entertain festival audiences over six days at Little Liverpool Theatre Festival at St Luke's Bombed Out Church. The festival, a sister event to the main Liverpool Theatre Festival, which returns this August for a third year, is dedicated to nurturing up-and-coming talent and showcasing new works for the first time. The new productions were chosen from more than 30 entries by an experienced panel of industry professionals. That's throughout the week up until Sunday, May 8.

Kunichika: Japanese prints - Lady Lever

Kunichika Japanese prints exhibition. Image: National Museums Liverpool, courtesy of Frank Milner

Kunichika: Japanese Prints is now on display at The Lady Lever Art Gallery. One of the most important 19th-century print makers in Japan, he was born in Tokyo. He was best known for his depictions of the Kabuki theatre, capturing the drama and excitement of scenes from popular plays and famous actors. More than 60 of Kunichika’s hand-printed single, double and triptych prints feature in this exhibition, which is the first in a national gallery outside of Japan to focus on his work. Runs until September 4.

Rampworx - Aintree

Rampworx Aintree