Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Summon the Superheroes!, Antiques Roadshow at the Palm House, Armed Forces Day parade, A Country Night In Nashville and more...

Here’s a selection of activities on offer for the weekend June 24 to June 26 and beyond.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons - M&S Bank Arena

Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons perform on Saturday June 25 at 6pm. Tickets are on sale now.

A true music icon - Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, are coming to the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday, June 28. They have sold over 175 million records worldwide and defined the sound of an era with classic hits like Walk Like A Man, Sherry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Big Girls Don't Cry and many more.

Summon the Superheroes! - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Summon the Superheroes! at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. Image: liverpoolphil.com

Calling all Supermen and Superwomen: put on your Superhero suits, capes and masks for Summon the Superheroes at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Sunday, June 26. The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra will be using their super-ability to play superheroic themes for Batman, Spiderman, The Incredibles, Superman and many more. Some superheroes will be in the foyer before the concert, so you might just get a picture with your favourite! The whole family is invited, fidgeting is allowed, and fancy dress is positively encouraged.

Antiques Roadshow - Sefton Park Palm House

Sefton Palm House

The Antiques Roadshow is coming to Sefton Park Palm House on Tuesday, June 28. Some of Britain's leading antiques and fine arts specialists are coming to Liverpool for the event. On the day of Roadshow recordings, the specialists are on hand to offer free advice and valuations to visitors who are invited to raid their attics and bring along their family heirlooms, household treasures and car boot bargains for inspection.

A Country Night In Nashville - Liverpool Empire Theatre

Liverpool Empire Theatre. Image: coward_lion - stock.adobe.com

Direct from The Royal Albert Hall, A Country Night In Nashville recreates the scene of a buzzing honky tonk in downtown Nashville, capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music. Prepare to be transported on a musical journey through the history of country, featuring songs from its biggest stars, both past and present. Dominic Halpin and the Hurricanes showcase hits from Johnny Cash to Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson to Kacey Musgraves. That's at the Liverpool Empire Theatre on Sunday, June 26.

Armed Forces Day Service and Parade - Liverpool Parish Church

Join in and raise your British flags for the country’s Armed Forces troops via this tri-service parade taking place in Liverpool this week. This parade will be led by the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, all the way from Liverpool Parish Church to the city’s famous and beautiful Royal Albert Dock. That’s on Saturday, June 25, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder - World Museum

The exhibit will explore the science behind the show.

A thrilling new interactive exhibition exploring the world of science within the universe of Doctor Who. The star of the show will be the TARDIS technology room where fans can learn about time travel and if it could become reality through science. There will be a monster vault in which creatures from decades of the show, such as Daleks, Cybermen and Weeping Angels, are analysed as if they were real. That runs unitl October 2022.

Singin’ in the Rain - Liverpool Empire

Singin’ in the Rain heads to the Liverpool Empire from Monday 20th to Saturday 25 June. Journey back to the glamour of Hollywood during the roaring 20s. High-energy choreography and a set design with over 14,000 litres of water on stage every night combined with a toe-tapping soundtrack. Starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton as Cosmo Brown.

The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics - Walker Art Gallery

A woman views the art works on display at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Discover the conflict, scandal, and secrets at The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics at The Walker Art Gallery. Featuring around one hundred objects with almost seventy works from the National Portrait Gallery. It is the first time such a significant number of these renowned portraits have been lent for exhibition. Presenting Henry VII, Henry VIII, Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I, some of the most familiar figures from English history and instantly recognisable in the portraits that have preserved their likenesses for five hundred years. That runs until Monday August 29.

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool’s latest exhibition looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass. Radical Landscapes is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and films, taking a fresh look at the British Landscape and the art it inspires. Ruth Ewan’s Back to the Fields, brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That’s open now and runs right through until September 4.

Kunichika: Japanese prints - Lady Lever

Kunichika Japanese prints exhibition. Image: National Museums Liverpool, courtesy of Frank Milner