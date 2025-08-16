Battlefield 6’s open beta is still available - but you don’t have long left to try it 👀

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Battlefield 6’s open beta has returned for a second week.

Players have the chance to experience the multiplayer mode.

But when will the beta end this weekend?

Gamers are being reminded that they only have a few hours left to try out the Battlefield 6 open beta. Players have had the chance to experience the highly anticipated games’ multiplayer mode ahead of launch.

Having first opened last weekend, the beta has returned for a second week with an extra map and even more modes to experience. The game was revealed back in July and is set to arrive later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excitement for Battlefield 6 is high and the beta seems to have gone down well with players. But how long do you have left to play it?

What time does the Battlefield 6 beta start and end?

Battlefield 6's Empire State map is in the second open beta | EA/ Battlefield

The first weekend of the first person shooter’s open beta finished at 9am British time on Monday (11 August). Players had from 9am on Saturday (August 9) until Monday - after an early access ran prior to that.

If you missed out on trying the game out over the weekend, don’t worry because there will be a second chance. Battlefield 6’s open beta will return for week 2 on Thursday (August 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be open from 8am UTC on Thursday (August 14) - which is 9am British time. For those in America that will be 4am ET/ 1am PT.

Players will have until Monday (August 18), so there will be plenty of time to try it out. The beta will once again close at 9am British time on Monday morning.

It will run through to next Monday (August 18) and will finish at 9am British time. So players will have four full days to try out the beta once more.

Which maps and modes can you play in the beta?

Battlefield 6 is holding an open beta | EA/ Battlefield

During the first weekend of the open beta, players had access to three maps. EA will be adding one extra one for week two in the form of Empire State - based on New York City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of maps available during the second weekend of the Battlefield 6 open beta includes:

Siege of Cairo

Liberation Peak

Iberian Offensive

Empire State

The modes that will be available to play across the maps during the second week of the open beta have also been confirmed. It includes:

Conquest

Closed Weapon Conquest

Breakthrough

Domination

King of The Hill

Rush

Squad Deathmatch

Closed Weapon Conquest & Breakthrough

What isn’t available during the Battlefield 6 beta?

Plenty of the maps that will be available during the multiplayer upon release are being saved and will not feature in the open beta. A total of four of the maps can be experienced during the beta as of the second weekend.

EA has promised that the full game will have: “5 Theaters of War, 9 Maps, with hand-crafted Combat Zones to maximize variety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full game will also have more modes to experience during multiplayer, even beyond those featured in the beta. Gamespot reports that there will be one called Escalation, which will be similar to the fan favourite Conquest mode.

The website reports it will be one “where players must capture flags and whittle down enemy lives, but the maps will apparently shrink and consolidate”.

Battlefield 6 will also feature a full campaign mode for those who enjoy a single-player experience. On its website , EA said: “Drive tanks across the Sahara. Storm the beaches of Gibraltar. Defend New York from invasion. Join an elite squad of Marine Raiders fighting relentlessly to save a world on the edge of collapse.”

There will also be a map-maker mode called Portal. The publisher explains: “Take unprecedented control of your environment by moving, scaling, and duplicating objects. Create your own gamemode and custom UI. Design unique multiplayer experiences using NPC scripting. Your creation can rise the ranks to become an official mode.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can you play the Battlefield 6 open beta on?

It will be available on PC as well as on the current generation of consoles. You can play the beta on PS5 as well as Xbox Series X/ S, it has been confirmed.

For those who plan to play it on PC, it will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app.

Players can pre-load the beta before it opens, so you don’t have to waste time waiting for it to install once it has started.

Are you planning on playing the Battlefield 6 beta? Let me know your thoughts on it by email: [email protected] .