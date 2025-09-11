The Great British Sewing Bee will hold its 2025 final very soon 🧵

The Great British Sewing Bee has confirmed its finalists for 2025.

The winner of Series 11 will soon be crowned.

But when exactly will the final take place?

It is almost time for the latest winner of The Great British Sewing Bee to be revealed. After weeks of fierce competition the final of series 11 is almost here.

One of the contenders was eliminated in the semi-final this week. It means the line-up for the grand finale has been set.

But when exactly will the final take place? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the final of The Great British Sewing Bee?

The Great British Sewing Bee presenters Sara Pascoe, Esme Young and Patrick Grant. (Pic credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

The 11th series of the beloved reality show is nearing its conclusion. The date for the grand finale is just around the corner as it comes to an end for another year.

The Great British Sewing Bee will hold its latest final on Tuesday (September 16), it has been confirmed. It is due to start at 9pm and will be on BBC One and will run for an hour.

The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “It's sewing machines at the ready as the finalists tackle three challenges in their bid to be crowned this year's winner. They begin by following the pattern for a deceptively simple bias-cut slip dress, where one mistake in cutting the fabric could cost them the chance to continue.

“In the transformation challenge, they make garments using sheer fabric, before finally tackling the art of trompe l'oeil, creating illusions with fabric to fit their chosen friend or family member. Three finalists, three challenges - but only one will be crowned as the latest champion. Presented by Sara Pascoe.”

Who are the Great British Sewing Bee finalists?

After nine weeks, the show has cut its amateur sewers down to just three finalists. The ones who will compete for the trophy includes:

Caz, 59 - retired

Órla Ní Eadhra, 19 - cafe worker/ student

Yasmin Proctor-Kent, 30 - scientist

Kit was the unfortunate one to just miss out on making the 2025 final, he was eliminated in the semi-final and fell just before the final hurdle.

Who is the host for The Great British Sewing Bee series 11?

After taking last year off, Sara Pascoe is back to host the latest season of the popular BBC competition show. She had previously been on hosting duty for series eight and nine.

Sara stepped away from season 10 because she was on maternity leave - but she is back once again for the 2025 edition. She is one of four people to have hosted the show since it premiered back in 2013.

Claudia Winkleman was the host for the first four seasons between 2013 and 2016. The show took a three year hiatus and then returned in 2019 with comedian Joe Lycett as the presenter.

He hosted the show in series six and seven, before Sara Pascoe took over from series eight. She returned for series nine and then took a year off, before coming back to present series 11.

The 10th season of The Great British Sewing Bee was hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who stepped in to cover while Sara Pascoe was on maternity leave. He is best known for playing Mike Cooper in Ghosts - as well as being Dean in Stath Lets Flats.

