Unable to make it to Qatar? Don’t worry, there are plenty of sports bars in Liverpool to make this World Cup one to remember.

For football fans throughout Liverpool, our fondest memories include watching the World Cup with friends and family, at a venue or under the summer sun but things will be a tad different this year.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 final will be taking place a week before Christmas day as beers are traded in for eggnog, and short-sleeve football shirts swapped for decorative football scarves.

But one thing that won’t change, is the place these memories are made. From Slater Street’s The Merchant, to Royal Albert Dock’s The Long Shot, here’s a round up of some of the best pubs in Liverpool to watch the Qatar World Cup 2022 and how you can book a table.

The Shipping Forecast

Where?: 15 Slater Street, Liverpool L1 4BW England

The Shipping Forecast has become a bit of an underrated gem for football fans looking for a classy booze-hole. The rustic and vibey atmosphere is complemented by an enticing bare-brick interior and it also offers great food.

Book a table to watch the Qatar World Cup at The Shipping Forecast by visiting the Shipping Forecast website . Using the booking system, you will be able to specify your seating preference.

The Long Shot

Where?: 108 Bold St, Liverpool L1 4HY

Situated at Liverpool’s historic Royal Albert Dock, the Long Shot boasts 11 x 4K screens across two floors plus a huge projector screen. This energetic sports bar serves a range of drinks from carefully-crafted cocktails to Ice-cold beer.

Book a table at the Long Shot to watch the Qatar World Cup by visiting the Long Shot website.

Teddy’s

Where?: Slater Street, Liverpool England

With weather off the agenda this World Cup, Teddy’s offers a wicked two-floor venue filled with big red booths set against a New-York inspired interior. The all-inclusive alternative venue will definitely serve up a unique watching experience.

There is no need to book ahead unless you want to opt for one of Teddy’s booths alongside a drinks package which caters for 6 people. You can do this by visiting the Teddy’s bar website.

Bierkeller

Where?: 6 Thomas Steers Way, Liverpool L1 8LW England

This open-plan, Bavarian-style venue offers a fantastic range of ales, beers, lagers, and more. With multiple screens and juicy burgers on the menu. is a great place to try this Qatar World Cup.

Book a table to watch the Qatar World Cup at the Bierkeller via the Bierkeller website. Reserving a table will require a small deposit or you can opt for one of Bierkeller’s food & drink sports packages.

Pins Social Club

Where: 45-61 Duke Street, Liverpool L1 5AP England

Pins is known for its huge host of activities ranging from bowling lanes and karaoke to shuffle boards & ping pong. However, its huge screen will be its main attraction during the World Cup - alongside an irresistible menu filled with burgers and pizza etc. Find out more by visiting the Tripadvisor website.