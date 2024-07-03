Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Advice ahead of the first weekend of Wimbledon to avoid becoming meme’d. 🤦

Wimbledon 2024 is well underway, with the first weekend of the Grand Slam tournament upon us.

Despite the contest already attracting fans from around the world, it is the weekends when most of the foot traffic makes the pilgrimage to North London as the business end of the tournament shortly commences.

Plus, what better way to spend a (hopefully) sunny weekend in London than eating some strawberries and cream and rallying your favourite tennis player to a victory?

Well - about that; given the “primp and proper” nature of Wimbledon, there are certain rules that fans should be following, both written and unwritten. Less you end up suffering the fate one tennis fan found themselves in after Nick Kyrgios sounded them out in the 2022 Championship.

So what should and should you not do if you’re attending Wimbledon for the first time, and can you get away with wearing a tuxedo-branded T-shirt to look “smart?”

What is the correct “etiquette” while attending Wimbledon?

A smart button-up shirt for Wimbledon? Great. A stained "tuxedo" t-shirt though might not be up to Wimbledon's dress code - among some other "unwritten" rules on etiquette at SW19 (Credit: Canva/Getty) | Canva/Getty

Decorum seems to be the strongest word regarding fan conduct at Wimbledon, with a series of written and unwritten rules regarding what is acceptable during the tournament.

As much as you want to cheer on the players on the court, don’t attempt such a thing shortly before a serve is about to be taken, especially if it happens to be from your favourite tennis star’s opponent. Wimbledon rules state that silence is required before and during services.

Turn off your mobile phone also when you’re seated at the court, in the event of a random phone call or message saying “I can see you on TV” running a service - the same goes for what Wimbledon call “raucous noise” at times when it is not appropriate.

Cheering, clapping and showing your support after a point is played is more than acceptable, but at times the umpire will ask the audience to settle down - and those who choose not to face the embarrassment of being ejected from both the court and the grounds of SW19.

Is there a dress code for Wimbledon?

I think a general rule of thumb here goes without saying - would you go out to dinner with your family in what you’re wearing?

For those who have a ticket from the Public Ballot or the Wimbledon Queue, there is no real dress code aside from Wimbledon preferring people to dress “smart casual.” The same cannot be said for those with Wimbledon Debenture tickets though - there is a necessity due to the visibility of these seats for audiences to dress “smart casual.”

Don’t run afoul as Louis Hamilton did in 2015 when his attire was considered “not appropriate” to gain entry into the Royal box.

The absolute no-no though when it comes to dressing for Wimbledon includes large flags or banners, any items displaying large political or marketing branding and oversized hats or headgear. Another rule of thumb for this - if you think you’d have your view impaired by a hat you want to take, ditch it.

When is the ideal time to get out of my seat during a tennis match?

Almost similar to if you’ve been to see a cricket match, there is a time and a place when you can leave your seat; those times happen to be when the players take a short break after reaching the third game of a set or when they change sides every two games.

Upon returning after leaving your seat, it goes without saying that due to the sold-out nature of many matches during Wimbledon, don’t try and find a better seat, even if it is empty; go back to the seat you were allocated.

Stewards will be mindful though if there is a health or similar situation where leaving during a rally cannot be avoided - in which case, indicate to a steward to inform them of the situation who will be happy to assist.