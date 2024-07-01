Wimbledon begins on July 1.

From July 1 to September 8, the biggest sporting events, including Wimbledon , the Olympic Games , and the Paralympic Games, will be streamed live on a giant screen at the top of Liverpool ONE. The screen is a partnership with Ocean Outdoor, the official media partner for Team GB and ParalympicsGB, and Chavasse Park is just one of just nine official Fan Zones across the country.

Starting from 11.00am, the large green space will be filled with outdoor seating and a range of food and non-alcoholic drink will be available, so sport-lovers can watch the drama unfold without having to go too far for a refreshment break. While UEFA Euro 2024 games will not be shown at the fan park, nearby Gravity MAX and Bierkeller are screening the live matches for football fans to enjoy. The Summer of Sport kicks off with a live screening of Wimbledon from July 1, and the full schedule is as follows: