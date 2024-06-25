Liverpool ONE will be an official Olympics and Paralympics fan zone. Image: Liverpool ONE | Liverpool ONE

Sports fans can watch the action unfold from the top of Liverpool ONE.

Liverpool is preparing to host the ‘ultimate’ Summer of Sport from one of the city centre’s popular parks.

From July 1 to September 8, the biggest sporting events, including Wimbledon, the Olympic Games, and the Paralympic Games, will be streamed live on a giant screen at the top of Liverpool ONE. The screen is a partnership with Ocean Outdoor, the official media partner for Team GB and ParalympicsGB, and Chavasse Park is just one of just nine official Fan Zones across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chavasse Park, Liverpool ONE. Image: Emma Dukes | Emma Dukes

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The large green space will be filled with outdoor seating and a range of food and non-alcoholic drink will be available, so sport-lovers can watch the drama unfold without having to go too far for a refreshment break. While UEFA Euro 2024 games will not be shown at the fan park, nearby Gravity MAX and Bierkeller are screening the live matches for football fans to enjoy.

The Summer of Sport will kick off with a live screening of Wimbledon from July 1, and the full schedule is as follows: