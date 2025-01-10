Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The World Fireworks Championships are set to make a grand return in 2025, promising an amazing spectacle in Blackpool.

The World Fireworks Championship one of the biggest events on the Blackpool calendar and it sees thousands of people gather on the Promenade to watch the skies light up.

Pyrotechnic teams travel from all across the globe to compete in this iconic fireworks tournament.

Each night of the championship a different team will put on a musical fireworks display and judges will decide on which one was best.

The event attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators and this year teams will compete on September 13, and 27 and October 11.

In 2024 the pyrotechnic team from Poland were judged to be the winners.

Here are 25 dazzling photos of the 2024 World Firework Championships in Blackpool: