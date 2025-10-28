Yungblud adds Liverpool date to sold-out UK tour - how to get tickets

Yungblud

Yungblud is set to perform at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena in 2026.

Yungblud has added a Liverpool date to his sold out Idols Tour.

The chart-topping artist was scheduled to play at the Liverpool Dome back in July, but had to cancel his performance due to tonsillitis. His upcoming arena tour was not originally scheduled to stop in the city, but will now visit the M&S Bank Arena on April 12, 2026.

Announcing the news on social media, Yungblud said: “Insane to announce that our entire UK arena tour has SOLD OUT. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“I have decided to add more dates in Sheffield, Liverpool and Belfast. We have opened up more tickets in Dublin too so go get em before they are gone. The craziest tour of our lives - can’t wait to bring it home.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 31 at 10.00am. Pre-sale will take place at 10.00am on October 30 and you can sign up here.