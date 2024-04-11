20 nostalgic photos bring back fond memories of life in Liverpool in the early 2000s

Take a look back at Liverpool in the noughties with this nostalgic photo gallery.

From the end of the once popular Waterloo Cup to the passing of George Harrison and the unveiling of the sparkling John Lennon Airport, a lot happened in Liverpool in the early 2000s.

Creamfields held its final festival at the site of the old Liverpool Airport, Queen Elizabeth II visited the city and clubbers enjoyed memorable nights out at Garlands and Cream.

We have scoured the archives to find a selection of brilliant photographs, showcasing what life in Liverpool was like in the early 2000s and just how much the city has changed over the last twenty years.

A crowded dancefloor at Cream, Liverpool in the 2000s.

1. Liverpool life in the 00s

A crowded dancefloor at Cream, Liverpool in the 2000s. Photo: Naki/PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images

The Royal Liver Building at dusk, circa 2000.

2. Liverpool life in the 00s

The Royal Liver Building at dusk, circa 2000. Photo: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Former England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen circa 2000.

3. Liverpool life in the 00s

Former England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen circa 2000. Photo: Tim Roney/Getty Images

Ravers don classic noughties hairstyles at Cream.

4. Liverpool life in the 00s

Ravers don classic noughties hairstyles at Cream. Photo: Naki/PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images

