20 nostalgic photos bring back fond memories of life in Liverpool in the early 2000s

From the end of the once popular Waterloo Cup to the passing of George Harrison and the unveiling of the sparkling John Lennon Airport, a lot happened in Liverpool in the early 2000s.
Creamfields held its final festival at the site of the old Liverpool Airport, Queen Elizabeth II visited the city and clubbers enjoyed memorable nights out at Garlands and Cream.
We have scoured the archives to find a selection of brilliant photographs, showcasing what life in Liverpool was like in the early 2000s and just how much the city has changed over the last twenty years.
