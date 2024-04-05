22 nostalgic photos to take you back to Liverpool in the 1980s

These images were taken during a era of huge change in Liverpool and take you on a whistle stop tour of life in and around the city during the 1980s - a decade which saw the Toxteth riots, the International Garden Festival, Liverpool FC conquer the footballing world and anti-Tory sentiment rise.
It was a time of great social upheaval as Liverpool suffered badly during a countrywide recession. However, from the late 1980s, the city started to fight back as the development of the dock areas helped reinvigorate the region.
Here, we take a nostalgic look back through the decade in no particular order, with some photos from the archives. If you have a memory or photo you’d like to share, email us at [email protected] or post on our social media channels.