22 nostalgic photos to take you back to Liverpool in the 1980s

These images were taken during a era of huge change in Liverpool and take you on a whistle stop tour of life in and around the city during the 1980s - a decade which saw the Toxteth riots, the International Garden Festival, Liverpool FC conquer the footballing world and anti-Tory sentiment rise.

It was a time of great social upheaval as Liverpool suffered badly during a countrywide recession. However, from the late 1980s, the city started to fight back as the development of the dock areas helped reinvigorate the region.

Here, we take a nostalgic look back through the decade in no particular order, with some photos from the archives.

1 . 1989 A view of graffiti on the Conservative Club in Sefton Park. The sentiment hasn't changed for many people, but the area has. Sefton Park was named in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2024 in March. Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

2 . 1986 Children play street football - a common sight in the 80s Photo: Allsport UK /Allsport

3 . 1988 There was certainly no Slug and Lettuce on North John Street back in 1988. Photo: Keith Edkins/CC BY-SA 2.0/commons.wikimedia