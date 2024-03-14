The 1960s were a revolutionary time, with Britain recovering from the war and people beginning to feel liberated - and Liverpool was at the centre of it all.

It was the decade of Merseybeat, with the formation of the Beatles changing music forever, and the Cavern Club being a must-visit venue - as well as Goodison Park playing host to the World Cup and Bill Shankly leading Liverpool to success.

The city saw major reconstruction after being blitzed in World War II and the iconic Paddy's Wigwam was brought to life. Wirral Grammar's very own Harold Wilson became Prime Minister and Cilla Black topped the charts, achieving her first (and second) UK Number One. Ken Dodd and Jimmy Tarbuck brought laughs to many and thousands watched horses in action at Aintree.

Below is a series of nostalgic images, which truly showcase Liverpool and Merseyside throughout the swinging sixties.

1 . Liverpool life in the 1960s Rare photograph of The Beatles, with Pete Best on drums, playing at the Cavern Club in Liverpool in July 1961 - over a year before the band released their debut single Love Me Do. Photo: Handout photo issued by Tracks Ltd / PA.

2 . Liverpool life in the 1960s Construction underway on Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, known locally as 'Paddy's Wigwam' circa 1962. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Liverpool life in the 1960s Fans of Merseybeat music at a Liverpool club in 1963. Photo: Getty Images