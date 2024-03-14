24 memorable photos to take you back to 1960s Liverpool - Merseybeat, Paddy's Wigwam and Ford Anglias

It was the decade in which Merseybeat swept the world and put the Cavern Club on the map, the city continued to rebuild and evolve after being bombed in WWII and everybody knew someone who worked at Ford.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:09 GMT

The 1960s were a revolutionary time, with Britain recovering from the war and people beginning to feel liberated - and Liverpool was at the centre of it all.

It was the decade of Merseybeat, with the formation of the Beatles changing music forever, and the Cavern Club being a must-visit venue - as well as Goodison Park playing host to the World Cup and Bill Shankly leading Liverpool to success.

- 13 photos to take you back to 1970s Liverpool

The city saw major reconstruction after being blitzed in World War II and the iconic Paddy's Wigwam was brought to life. Wirral Grammar's very own Harold Wilson became Prime Minister and Cilla Black topped the charts, achieving her first (and second) UK Number One. Ken Dodd and Jimmy Tarbuck brought laughs to many and thousands watched horses in action at Aintree.

Below is a series of nostalgic images, which truly showcase Liverpool and Merseyside throughout the swinging sixties.

Rare photograph of The Beatles, with Pete Best on drums, playing at the Cavern Club in Liverpool in July 1961 - over a year before the band released their debut single Love Me Do.

1. Liverpool life in the 1960s

Rare photograph of The Beatles, with Pete Best on drums, playing at the Cavern Club in Liverpool in July 1961 - over a year before the band released their debut single Love Me Do. Photo: Handout photo issued by Tracks Ltd / PA.

Construction underway on Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, known locally as 'Paddy's Wigwam' circa 1962.

2. Liverpool life in the 1960s

Construction underway on Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, known locally as 'Paddy's Wigwam' circa 1962. Photo: Getty Images

Fans of Merseybeat music at a Liverpool club in 1963.

3. Liverpool life in the 1960s

Fans of Merseybeat music at a Liverpool club in 1963. Photo: Getty Images

A 1963 view from beneath the chancel arch looking west towards the tower in the ruins of St Luke's Church, which was bombed during the Blitz in 1941. The walls and tower, minus the roof, were been retained as a memorial to those killed during the war.

4. Liverpool life in the 1960s

A 1963 view from beneath the chancel arch looking west towards the tower in the ruins of St Luke's Church, which was bombed during the Blitz in 1941. The walls and tower, minus the roof, were been retained as a memorial to those killed during the war. Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images/Frederick Palmer

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:EvertonBeatlesPrime MinisterWorld War IIBritainMusicPeople