The city might be popular with tourists, but locals hate some of our iconic buildings.

Liverpool might be known for its beautiful, historic architecture, but there are several buildings in the city that locals really don’t like.

Earlier this year, a nationwide poll revealed the Shankly Hotel and old Royal Liverpool Hospital were among the top 10 ugliest buildings in the UK, but what do Scousers think?

We asked our readers which buildings they believe to be the ugliest in the city, and seven got repeated mentions. Of course, Anfield Stadium and Goodison Park were also noted - but was that really about the buildings, or just some good old rivalry?

What do you think of the list? Let us know if there are any eye-sores we have missed out.

1 . Mann Island The development of Mann Island has always been controversial. The exterior has a distinctive black granite, wedge-shaped design but absolutely doesn’t look right next to Liverpool waterfront’s historic buildings. Photo: Google

2 . Museum of Liverpool Also part of Mann Island, the Museum of Liverpool has been voted one of the city’s ugliest buildings. The modern architecture received uproar before it was even built, but after Liverpool losing its World Heritage status, the new waterfront building is even more disliked. Photo: kmiragaya - stock.adobe.com

3 . Walton Prison We don’t think many people are going to argue that this is an appealing building... Photo: Google

4 . Pier Head ferry terminal Another quirky building, similar to the Museum of Liverpool, many locals feel this building ruins the historic and beautiful beauty of the Pier Head. Photo: Google