The 'happiest' places in Britain, and the North West, have been revealed with two Merseyside locations ranking highly.

Rightmove’s annual Happy at Home study asked over 26,000 people across Great Britain how they feel about where they live. The results show that having a sense of belonging to your local area is the most important contributor towards happiness, along with having a strong sense of community, and polite and friendly residents.

Richmond upon Thames in London was named the happiest place to live in Great Britain by residents. Winchester in Hampshire took second place, and Monmouth in Wales come third. But, where were the happiest places to live in the North West?

Two parts of Merseyside made it into the top ten for the region, while Liverpool came in at 19th - though this is still a win as Manchester placed 20th.

Here we take a look at the top 13 'happiest' places in the North West and find out what makes them special.

1 . Kendal, Cumbria National rank: 14. In first place is the beautiful Kendal. Filled with history, arts and culture, the Cumbria town is the home of Kendal Mint Cake. Photo: Kevin Eaves - stock.adobe.com

2 . Altrincham, Cheshire National rank: 29. In second place is Altrincham, home to the award-winning Altrincham Market and Market House. Expect beautiful countryside and independent businesses galore. Photo: Sue Burton - stock.adobe.com

3 . Chorley, Lancashire National rank: 34. At number three is Chorley, a market town surrounded by beautiful countryside. Close to Wigan and Manchester, it is popular with families and commuters. Photo: Sue Burton - stock.adobe.com