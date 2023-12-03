The popular area has been described as 'the North West's coastal playground'.

Described by developers as 'the North West's coastal playground', Southport will soon be home to a £75m seaside resort and thermal spa, bringing back fond memories of the town’s former open-air sea baths, that closed in 1989.

A new £73m Marine Lake Events Centre is also being created in the area, and all of this redevelopment has got us thinking about how Southport was in years gone by.

From prestigious golf tournaments to trips to the beach, here is a collection of photographs of Southport over the years, dating back to the 19th century.

1 . Southport in years gone by Motorcycle racing on Southport Sands in 1929. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty

2 . Southport in years gone by A print showing an ariel view of Southport. Estimated to be between 1890-1900. Photo: Photochrom Print Collection

3 . Southport in years gone by Members of the Albatross swimming club exercising at Southport open air sea-bathing lake. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images