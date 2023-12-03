Register
Historic Southport: Century-old photographs show years gone by in Merseyside's beautiful seaside town

The popular area has been described as 'the North West's coastal playground'.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 15:27 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 15:42 GMT

Described by developers as 'the North West's coastal playground', Southport will soon be home to a £75m seaside resort and thermal spa, bringing back fond memories of the town’s former open-air sea baths, that closed in 1989. 

A new £73m Marine Lake Events Centre is also being created in the area, and all of this redevelopment has got us thinking about how Southport was in years gone by.

From prestigious golf tournaments to trips to the beach, here is a collection of photographs of Southport over the years, dating back to the 19th century.

Motorcycle racing on Southport Sands in 1929.

1. Southport in years gone by

Motorcycle racing on Southport Sands in 1929. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty

A print showing an ariel view of Southport. Estimated to be between 1890-1900.

2. Southport in years gone by

A print showing an ariel view of Southport. Estimated to be between 1890-1900. Photo: Photochrom Print Collection

Members of the Albatross swimming club exercising at Southport open air sea-bathing lake.

3. Southport in years gone by

Members of the Albatross swimming club exercising at Southport open air sea-bathing lake. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Christmas shoppers on Lord Street, Southport circa 1931.

4. Southport in years gone by

Christmas shoppers on Lord Street, Southport circa 1931. Photo: Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

