Historic Southport: Century-old photographs show years gone by in Merseyside's beautiful seaside town
The popular area has been described as 'the North West's coastal playground'.
Described by developers as 'the North West's coastal playground', Southport will soon be home to a £75m seaside resort and thermal spa, bringing back fond memories of the town’s former open-air sea baths, that closed in 1989.
A new £73m Marine Lake Events Centre is also being created in the area, and all of this redevelopment has got us thinking about how Southport was in years gone by.
From prestigious golf tournaments to trips to the beach, here is a collection of photographs of Southport over the years, dating back to the 19th century.