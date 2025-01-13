Liverpool's Best Neighbourhoods 2025: 11 of the trendiest areas to move to or live in Liverpool

Liverpool offers a range of fantastic neighbourhoods perfect for every lifestyle. Join us as we explore the top 11 trendiest areas to move to or live in Liverpool in 2025.

Liverpool is (in my opinion) the best city to live in, with a wonderful diverse community, beautiful historic buildings, good public transport links and incredible views you can’t get anywhere else.

All of the city’s top neighbourhoods are special in their own way and there truly is something for everyone - whether you’re after suburban living or you want buzzing bars and restaurants on your doorstep.

Many Liverpool neighbourhoods have been crowned the coolest, trendiest or best places to live in the UK by national surveys and newspapers over the years, including the up-and-coming Baltic Triangle and the beautiful, leafy Sefton Park suburb.

Here at LiverpoolWorld we have created a list to take you on a journey through the trendiest and coolest places to call home in Liverpool in 2025. From a thriving neighbourhood filled with creative businesses to exciting areas tucked away in the suburbs, here are 11 of Liverpool’s coolest places to live.

The Baltic Triangle is widely regarded as Liverpool's coolest neighbourhood, consistently featuring in rankings of the trendiest places in the UK. Located just a ten-minute walk away from the city centre, the area is filled with bars, street art and creative businesses, as well as Cains Brewery Village, the Baltic Market and the new BOXPARK development.

1. Baltic Triangle, Liverpool

The Baltic Triangle is widely regarded as Liverpool's coolest neighbourhood, consistently featuring in rankings of the trendiest places in the UK. Located just a ten-minute walk away from the city centre, the area is filled with bars, street art and creative businesses, as well as Cains Brewery Village, the Baltic Market and the new BOXPARK development. | Local TV

Bold Street is home to a wide range of independent shops, restaurants and bars and is truly the go-to place for unique finds in the city centre. While you're unlikely to find somewhere to live on the street itself, there are a range of flats nearby as well as student accommodation.

2. Bold Street/Ropewalks, Liverpool

Bold Street is home to a wide range of independent shops, restaurants and bars and is truly the go-to place for unique finds in the city centre. While you're unlikely to find somewhere to live on the street itself, there are a range of flats nearby as well as student accommodation. | Emma Dukes

Sefton Park was named in the prestigious Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2024 guide and it is no surprise as the south Liverpool area is absolutely beautiful. A host of properties are available nearby as well as the super trendy Lark Lane.

3. Sefton Park/Lark Lane, Liverpool

Sefton Park was named in the prestigious Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2024 guide and it is no surprise as the south Liverpool area is absolutely beautiful. A host of properties are available nearby as well as the super trendy Lark Lane. | Sue Adair via Wikimedia

The Georgian Quarter is located just outside of the city centre and is home to cobbled streets and beautiful townhouses. It has great public transport links and a host of pubs too.

4. The Georgian Quarter, Liverpool

The Georgian Quarter is located just outside of the city centre and is home to cobbled streets and beautiful townhouses. It has great public transport links and a host of pubs too. | Emma Dukes

