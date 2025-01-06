From a stunning model village on the Wirral, to the very best of Sefton’s beautiful coast, Merseyside is filled with wonderful places where you can enjoy a day out with the family without travelling too far.

To help you plan your days out this year, we’ve compiled a list of some the region’s most lovely villages that need to go on your ‘must visit in 2025’ itinerary. These wonderful places around Merseyside and beyond feature stunning views, historic buildings, independent shops and more. Let us know your favourites.