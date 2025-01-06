From a stunning model village on the Wirral, to the very best of Sefton’s beautiful coast, Merseyside is filled with wonderful places where you can enjoy a day out with the family without travelling too far.
To help you plan your days out this year, we’ve compiled a list of some the region’s most lovely villages that need to go on your ‘must visit in 2025’ itinerary. These wonderful places around Merseyside and beyond feature stunning views, historic buildings, independent shops and more. Let us know your favourites.
1. Brimstage, Wirral
Brimstage is an idyllic village at the heart of the Wirral Peninsula. Home to Brimstage Hall, believed to be one of the oldest buildings in Merseyside, the village is filled with history and character. It also home to the Maize Maze, an arts and craft shop and local pubs. | Jorge Franganillo CC
2. Birkdale Village, Sefton
Birkdale Village is home to independent retailers, restaurants and bars and is just a short drive from Southport town centre. The quaint village is excellent for a pit-stop for food and drink, before heading off on a coastal walk. | Wikimedia
3. Port Sunlight, Wirral
Port Sunlight was built by Lord Lever at the end of the 19th century. It is home to a museum, beautiful architecture, Lady Lever Art Gallery and 130 acres of parkland and gardens. Guided walking tours of the village are available, or you can jump on the train from Liverpool and explore yourself. | Port Sunlight Village Trust
4. Hightown, Sefton
Hightown is a quaint coastal village on the outskirts of Liverpool has been recognised as one of the poshest places to live. It is a beautiful village with coastal walks, countryside views and a popular family-run pub. Rare butterflies can be seen on the dunes, and there have even been peacock sightings. | Mike Pennington CC
