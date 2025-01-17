Named after the lime kilns of businessman William Harvey, every person who has been to Liverpool is likely to have set foot on Lime Street - famed for its bustling railway station of the same name.

First laid out in 1790, Lime Street stretches from Wellington's Column at the junction with William Brown Street - home of the World Museum, Liverpool Library and the Walker Art Gallery in the Cultural Quarter - to the Adelphi Hotel and Renshaw Street.

Once home to a fantastic cinema and the iconic Lewis’s department store, the historic street has seen major changes over the last two centuries - though not all of them have been well received. The Lime Street Redevelopment, designed by Broadway Malyan and completed in 2019, was chosen by the Carbuncle Cup jury as the ‘very worst new building in Britain’.

But, the street has seen its fair share of great historical moments too, including a procession for the future King Edward VII, Lord Kitchener's recruitment for WWI, suffragettes rallies, Champions League parades and Eurovision celebrations.

Take a look at the 26 photographs below, showcasing Lime Street’s interesting 235 year history.

1 . Lime Street - 1839 Lime Street was set out in 1790 and was considered a bit of a frontier beyond the city limits. But that all changed when the mainline railway arrived around 1851. This is a period depiction of the original Lime Street Station frontage, circa 1839. | Mechanical Curator collection/Flickr Commons/British Library/wikimedia Photo: Mechanical Curator collection/Flickr Commons/British Library/wikimedia

2 . Lime Street - 1864 The Adelphi Hotel marks the southern extremity of Lime Street, before it turns into Renshaw Street. The present hotel was opened in 1912, but this is the first Adelphi built on the site, pictured circa 1864. | The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images Photo: The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images

3 . Lime Street - 1865 St George’s Hall opened on Lime Street in 1854 and has played host to many momentous events. This is the visit of the future King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in 1865. They were shown round the library and museum and St George's Hall was used for the festivals, and for meetings, dinners and concerts. | Print Collector/Getty Images Photo: Print Collector/Getty Images

4 . Lime Street - 1890 Lime Street in the 1890s, with St. George's Hall on the left and the Great North Western Hotel on the right. Wellington's Column, which marks the northern end of Lime Street, is visible in the distance. | Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C Photo: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C