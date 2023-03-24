Everton Women will take on Liverpool Women at a packed out Goodison this Friday. Here’s how you can catch all of the Barclays WSL action.

Set to be one of the biggest WSL attendances of the season, Everton and Liverpool will clash for the second time this season under the lights at a packed Goodison Park.

March is an important month for both sides so the Merseyside derby is sure to be a clash both view as vital to the outcome of their season with Everton still challenging for a top five finish and Liverpool aiming to secure a massive win that would likely stave off the threat of relegation.

The away side enter the game on the back off a vital win over Tottenham Hostpur, who they toppled a fortnight ago in a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Emma Koivisto and Missy Bo Kearns, while Everton are looking to kick back into form after failing to score in their last four games.

It is sure to be a match that captures that imagination of women’s football fans across the country and we have all the information to ensure you can catch every minute of the clash.

When is Everton Women vs Liverpool women

Where: Goodison Park, England, Friday 24 March 2023, 7:30pm

It is an exciting weekend of fixtures in the WSL and the Merseyside derby will be the first of an exciting weekend of women’s football this Friday.

Liverpool will hoping to avenge a heavy derby day defeat from earlier in the campaign when the Toffees took a well deserved 3-0 over Matt Beard’s side at Anfield thanks to goals from Megan Finnigan, Jess Park and Hanna Bennison - though we are sure Brian Sorensen and his Everton might have something to say about that.

How to watch Everton Women vs Liverpool Women, what channel is the game on

The game will be shown live on Sky Showcase/Sky Football, with coverage and build up to the game confirmed to start at 7pm.

If you’re not based in the United Kingdom the showpiece game will be streamed live on the WSL’s streaming platform, The FA Player from 12:30.

Everton Women vs Liverpool Women tickets

Tickets for the game are in short supply but are there still a handful of tickets left here. Tickets are priced at £8 for adults and £4 for juniors/seniors.