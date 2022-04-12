Food hygiene ratings handed to 20 Liverpool establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Avas bar at 1 - 3 Renshaw Street, Liverpool; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Welsford Bistro at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral Cathedral Gate, Liverpool; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Cork and Fork at 133 - 135 Allerton Road, Liverpool; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Zizzi at Unit L9 New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Choco dado at 339 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Keystone at 23 Hope Street, Liverpool; rated on March 7

• Rated 4: Hoggins at 19 St Oswalds Street, Liverpool; rated on March 14

• Rated 4: Pins at 45 - 61 Duke Street, Liverpool; rated on March 10

• Rated 3: Flat House at 583 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on March 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: SIR WALTER RALEIGH at 144 Boaler Street, Liverpool; rated on March 8

Takeaways

Plus 10 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Balls Deep at 13 - 21 Seel Street, Liverpool; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Little M's at 366 Aigburth Road, Liverpool; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Brunos at 250 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Chuckys at Unit 5 - Gateway Complex 17 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Fritto at 149 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on March 18

• Rated 4: Spice-Brasserie at 1 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on April 7

• Rated 3: Pizza Palace at 187a Westminster Road, Liverpool; rated on March 7

• Rated 3: Happy Villa at 63 Priory Road, Liverpool; rated on February 24

• Rated 1: Rio Pizza at 110 Queens Drive, Liverpool; rated on March 14