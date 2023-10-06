Register
BREAKING
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife

Liverpool and Everton’s predicted Premier League finish compared to Man City, Arsenal and Man Utd

Liverpool face Everton for the first time this season later this month

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 6th Oct 2023, 18:54 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 19:01 BST

Liverpool are currently 4th in the division after their 2-1 loss away at Tottenham Hotspur last time out. The Reds are two points behind league leaders Manchester City heading into the weekend.

Everton are 16th and are above the drop zone on goal difference. The Toffees lost at home to newly promoted Luton Town in their latest outing.

Here is a look at where Liverpool and Everton in a predicted Premier League table after football analysts at BetVictor deployed their predictive Premier League computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form....

Predicted points: 22

1. 20. Sheffield United

Predicted points: 22

Predicted points: 26 points

2. 19. Burnley

Predicted points: 26 points

Predicted points: 34 points

3. 18. Bournemouth

Predicted points: 34 points

Predicted points: 35 points

4. 17. Luton

Predicted points: 35 points

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page