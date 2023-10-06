Liverpool face Everton for the first time this season later this month

Liverpool are currently 4th in the division after their 2-1 loss away at Tottenham Hotspur last time out. The Reds are two points behind league leaders Manchester City heading into the weekend.

Everton are 16th and are above the drop zone on goal difference. The Toffees lost at home to newly promoted Luton Town in their latest outing.

Here is a look at where Liverpool and Everton in a predicted Premier League table after football analysts at BetVictor deployed their predictive Premier League computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form....

1 . 20. Sheffield United Predicted points: 22

2 . 19. Burnley Predicted points: 26 points

3 . 18. Bournemouth Predicted points: 34 points