Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have racked up a list of potential replacements for Mohamed Salah following Saudi Arabia’s intense efforts to sign him during the summer. The Egyptian superstar rapidly became the sole focus of Al-Ittihad during the final days of the transfer window and the Pro League side reportedly tabled a mammoth bid in excess of £200 million in attempt to sway Liverpool to part ways with their star attacker.

Fortunately for Reds fans, Salah opted to remain at Anfield but the threat of losing him in the near future remains. Liverpool have been planning ahead for his potential exit and West Ham’s star man Jarrod Bowen has found himself on their watch list, which could prove to be an interesting link to monitor.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to talkSPORT, Jurgen Klopp’s side and Premier League rivals Newcastle United are ‘on alert’ as fresh contract talks between the winger and his club ‘continue to move slowly.’ Bowen’s advisers ‘are aware’ he is on Liverpool’s radar.

The 26-year-old is contracted with the Irons until 2025 but naturally, West Ham want to tie down their fans’ favourite for the foreseeable future. Last season, Bowen contributed 13 goals and eight assists across all competitions and since the 2023/24 campaign started, he has netted five goals in seven Premier League appearances.

Newcastle’s Eddie Howe is said to be a ‘long-term admirer’ of Bowen, so if Liverpool’s interest is serious, they will likely need to act swiftly and smartly if they are keen to bring him to Anfield. There are no talks of a price tag as West Ham clearly do not want to sell, but Transfermarkt have valued Bowen at €38 million (£32.6m).