Register
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Liverpool eyesores: Eight of the worst looking buildings in the city, according to readers

Liverpool might be known for its beautiful, historic architecture, but there are several buildings in the city that locals really don’t like.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 17:41 BST

Earlier this year, a nationwide poll revealed the Shankly Hotel and old Royal Liverpool Hospital were among the top 10 ugliest buildings in the UK, but what do Scousers think?

We asked our readers which buildings they believe to be the ugliest in the city, and seven got repeated mentions.

Of course, Anfield Stadium and Goodison Park were also noted - but was that really about the buildings, or just some good old rivalry?

What do you think of the list? Let us know if there are any eye-sores we have missed out.

The development of Mann Island has always been controversial. The exterior has a distinctive black granite, wedge-shaped design but absolutely doesn’t look right next to Liverpool waterfront’s historic buildings.

1. Mann Island

The development of Mann Island has always been controversial. The exterior has a distinctive black granite, wedge-shaped design but absolutely doesn’t look right next to Liverpool waterfront’s historic buildings. Photo: Google

Also part of Mann Island, the Museum of Liverpool has been voted one of the city’s ugliest buildings. The modern architecture received uproar before it was even built, but after Liverpool losing its World Heritage status, the new waterfront building is even more disliked.

2. Museum of Liverpool

Also part of Mann Island, the Museum of Liverpool has been voted one of the city’s ugliest buildings. The modern architecture received uproar before it was even built, but after Liverpool losing its World Heritage status, the new waterfront building is even more disliked. Photo: kmiragaya - stock.adobe.com

We don’t think many people are going to argue that this is an appealing building...

3. Walton Prison

We don’t think many people are going to argue that this is an appealing building... Photo: Google

Another quirky building, similar to the Museum of Liverpool, many locals feel this building ruins the historic and beautiful beauty of the Pier Head.

4. Pier Head ferry terminal

Another quirky building, similar to the Museum of Liverpool, many locals feel this building ruins the historic and beautiful beauty of the Pier Head. Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Data
Register
Follow us