The latest Liverpool news and rumours on Friday.

Liverpool have made a slow start to the season and are still waiting their first win.

They were beaten 2-1 away at Manchester United in their last game and need to bounce back.

The Reds are back in action this weekend against newly promoted AFC Bournemouth at home.

Here is a look at the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....

Celtic man linked

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley.

The Denmark U21 international made the move to Glasgow earlier this year after catching the eye playing in League One for MK Dons.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now being linked along with United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, as per a report by ESPN.

Reporter makes Bellingham claim

Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham is a player who has been linked with a switch to Anfield for a while now.

The former Birmingham City man has been a hit since making the move to the Bundesliga.

Journalist Henry Winter says he is ‘looking forward’ to seeing him in action for the Merseyside giants next season in this tweet yesterday (see below):

Youngster leaves

Liverpool youngster Patrik Farkas has left for Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

The teenager will initially link up with their U16s side and is a name to keep an eye out for in the future.

He has trained with the Reds’ U18s in the past but has now been given the green light to leave on a permanent basis for a new challenge in the Football League.