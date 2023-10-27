Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was given a timely reminder of the talents of a £52m rated transfer target after an impressive display in the Champions League. The Reds boss has been heavily linked with a raid of his former club Borussia Dortmund as he looks to freshen up his wide attacking options.

Reports from German outlet Sport Bild claim the name at the top of Klopp’s list of targets is Netherlands attacker Donyell Malen. The right sided winger started for Dortmund during their 1-0 away win against Newcastle in the Champions League and was a constant menace on the counter attack due to his excellent dribbling ability and pace to get in behind defenders.

Many of Malen’s assets are comparable to those of star man Mohamed Salah, who was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer. Klopp has insisted that Salah remains a part of his plans but reports from a number of outlets including the Daily Mail suggest he is making contingency plans for when the Egyptian eventually leaves the club.

Malen progressed through the academies of both Ajax and Arsenal before rising to prominence at PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie. The attacker was notably a member of the PSV side which lifted the Dutch league title in 2018 and he remained a key player for the club in the three seasons that followed.

Malen’s final 1-goal season in the Eredivisie prompted the attention of Borussia Dortmund who signed the player for an undisclosed fee in 2021. He scored a combined 14 goals and recorded eight assists in his first two seasons for the club across 53 appearances.