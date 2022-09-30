Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan has successfully undergone surgery as she recovers from an ankle injury.

The Reds attacker was primed to play a huge part in Liverpool’s first season back in the top flight after ending their 2021/202 promotion campaign as the side’s top scorer.

But less than an hour into the Women’s Super League season, Kiernan was in trouble.

After making a dazzling start to the opener against Chelsea, the Republic of Ireland internatonal was carried off the pitch with an ankle injury before watching from the sidelines as the Reds pulled off a stunning 2-1 comeback victory against the reigning champions.

Most Popular

Kiernan was agonisingly put out of action ahead of Liverpool’s massive fixture against Everton at Anfield, where a club-record crowd of more than 27,000 turned out to watch the Merseyside rivals battle it out.

Worse still, Liverpool boss Matt Beard revealed that the 23-year-old attacker was likely to be out for several months, with a return to the pitch not forecast until at least 2023.

On Friday, Kiernan took to social media to update fans on the status of her recovery.

Advertisement

“Good news!” Kiernan wrote, next to a picture of her smiling in a hospital gown.

“Surgery was successful and I will see you back on the pitch soon Reds.

Thank you for all the kind messages, I really appreciate it. Lots of love, Lea.”

Against Everton, Kiernan was replaced in Beard’s team by compatriot Megan Campbell, freeing up wide player Taylor Hinds to play higher up the pitch.