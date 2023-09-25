Register
Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 25th Sep 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 18:01 BST

Statistically speaking football is the biggest sport on the planet and it attracts a mass interest of over 4 billion people from around the world. Liverpool are viewed as one of the most influential teams in world football and since their foundation in 1892 they have regularly competed at the top of the English table.

Their most illustrious period of success came under the guidance of serial-winning manager Bill Shankly and his successor Bob Paisley and the pair won a vast number of league titles and other domestic honours in their respective reigns as Paisley went on to guide Liverpool to three European Cup victories.

Liverpool were the dominant force in the 1970s and 1980s and they have enjoyed a return to success in recent years under Jurgen Klopp by lifting the Premier League and Champions League.

But where do Liverpool rank amongst the world’s most successful teams and how does their trophy record compare to rivals Manchester United and the rest of the world? Take a look...

121 trophies. (Getty Images)

1. Al- Ahly Sporting Club: EGYPT

121 trophies. (Getty Images)

117 Trophies. (Getty Images)

2. Club Nacional de Football: Uruguay

117 Trophies. (Getty Images)

116 Trophies

3. Rangers: Scotland

116 Trophies

113 Trophies. (Getty Images)

4. Celtic: Scotland

113 Trophies. (Getty Images)

